Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: 'Lions and tigers and bears – oh my!'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who can forget the terror wrought by the Wicked Witch in “The Wizard of Oz” when she cackled, “I’ll get you my pretty – and your little dog, too!” And, “Going so soon? I wouldn’t hear of it.”

Lately, I’m feeling a lot like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” – trapped in nightmares that I’m unable to wrest myself out of. Perhaps you are too.

Nightmares are described as messages from our subconscious that we’re feeling anxiety and stress in our everyday life. And, nightmares can also follow the sequence of a real-life trauma we’ve gone through that’s still affecting us.

Of course, we’re all in this together. But my anxiety, stress, and trauma are not the same as your anxiety, stress, and trauma. And when we finally close our eyes at night, our personal projector flips on, and our own scary movies come to life behind our eyes. And all of us are far, far away from “home.”

That’s because during the day we’re forced to live with unpredictability, uncertainty, and risk. We’re uneasy and out of balance because, like Dorothy, we seem to have no control of our lives right now.