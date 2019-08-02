I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of feeling that my world is turning upside down. Between politics, shootings, friends dying, funerals, and all the other bad news we are bombarded with lately – ye gads a girl has to find a way to get back on an even keel.
People keep asking me, “How do you manage to keep a smile on your face?” Here’s how I do it. When I’m home, I go off to a quiet space and cry.
Then I tune out and turn on ... my music source – Sirius XM – to hear my all-time favorite crooner, Frank Sinatra, whose daughter was one of my best friends when I came to Hollywood.
Frank’s voice can “Fly Me to the Moon.” He makes everything “Nice and Easy.” Really, I’m just “Frankly Sentimental” about this man’s voice, especially “In the Wee Small Hours.” Listening to Frank immediately takes me away from all the chaos, confusion and division out there and puts me into a state of calm, order, and peacefulness, especially if I sing along with him. Tony Bennett has a similar effect on me.
Music is just one of my ways to tune out the bombardment of bad news. Maybe you and I agree on what the bad news is and maybe we don’t. So I’ll just tell you about the other ways I temporarily tune it out so I can better cope with it.
I turn on old movies. My last 90 minutes of most of my days are spent watching my favorite TV channel TCM – Turner Classic Movies. Any Shirley Temple movie will put me into wonderful spirits.
One of my all-time favorite movies is the 1939 movie The Women with Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, and Rosalind Russell. While it’s not the cheeriest of plots, in the end all’s well.
I’m so looking forward to TCM’s Summer Under the Stars. “Next month TCM devotes each day to a different Hollywood star, from John Wayne to Elizabeth Taylor to Kirk Douglas.”
And if I fall asleep without turning off the TV, I’m one of those people for whom the white noise has a tranquil effect and I sleep well with it.
Reading is another of my favorite ways to tune out, especially an autobiography or biography. They offer an opportunity to learn about another human being’s ability to transcend what life throws at them.
And here’s yet another way to tune out the bad news: tune to good news! It’s out there. We just have to look for it.
The Internet has a multitude of websites offering all kinds of good news: printable stories, funny stories, inspirational short and long stories, uplifting stories, encouraging stories, free short stories, and heartwarming stories – many specifically geared towards seniors and the elderly.
Here are a few sites to lift your spirits: www.storycorps.com; www.goodnews.org; www.today.com; and, kost1035.iheart.com, offering Good News Guru Ellen K “the Voice of the Oscars and the Grammys.”
We can’t tune out all the bad news permanently, of course. But I believe a temporary tuning out – and turning on – helps us to better cope with it. And that’s the good news.
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.