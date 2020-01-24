RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: Why is your aging, stubborn parent refusing your offers of help?

When you see us as stubborn, we see us as independent and proud of it. We have a right to refuse help. But, you have rights too; we understand that. You shouldn’t have to worry constantly about how we’re doing. We just have to understand each other’s needs and compromise.

Believe me, I know what you’re going through. My father, part of the Greatest Generation, came to live with me years ago. One day I took him to our local adult day care facility. He said, "I'm not coming to a place like this. Look, they're dribbling! They're so old here!" I said, "Dad, do you realize you're the oldest person here?" He said, "Aw don’t be ridiculous!" He turned around and wouldn't go in. He was in denial and stubborn.

Want to know what I did? I learned patience. I learned not to yell at him. I learned to discuss things in a clear and simple way, but not in condescending baby talk. I learned not to respond negatively because it made him agitated. I became more proactive by thinking ahead and preparing for the changes and challenges ahead of us.

There’s help out there for all of us. Our local Area Agency on Aging at www.centralcoastseniors.org is a tremendous resource. Another is www.AgingParents.com. If you want more just Google “stubborn elderly.”