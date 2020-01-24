RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: Why is your aging, stubborn parent refusing your offers of help?

If your parent is part of the Silent Generation, we – because I’m one of them – pretty much regard “help” as a four-letter word.
Let me explain.
We were born between 1925 and 1945, a time of economic uncertainty and without modern luxuries. Our finances were restricted and our lives difficult because of it. So we had to develop an inner drive to work hard to achieve the future we hoped would be there for us.
We’re disciplined, we uphold values, we are grateful, and we have appreciation for the unfussiness in life. We worked silently to achieve our goals (some of us silently, anyway).
And even if we consider the word “help” one of the four-letter words, we weren’t prone to use them (some of us weren’t, anyway). We’re determined and possess a strong willpower.
You, our children, who may already be seniors, are proud Baby Boomers. You also have a strong work ethic. In addition, you’re self-assured. Competitive. Goal-centric. Resourceful. Mentally focused. Team oriented. Disciplined (some of you, anyway). And you love four-letter words (most of you, anyway).
We watched you grow and change the world. Now, you’re not only watching your children, the Millennials, continue this legacy, you’re watching us. And you’re seeing that we’re not as strong, or steady, or mentally as agile as we once were. But heck, (strong four-letter word, huh?) neither are you (some of you, anyway).
When you see us as stubborn, we see us as independent and proud of it. We have a right to refuse help. But, you have rights too; we understand that. You shouldn’t have to worry constantly about how we’re doing. We just have to understand each other’s needs and compromise.
Believe me, I know what you’re going through. My father, part of the Greatest Generation, came to live with me years ago. One day I took him to our local adult day care facility. He said, "I'm not coming to a place like this. Look, they're dribbling! They're so old here!" I said, "Dad, do you realize you're the oldest person here?" He said, "Aw don’t be ridiculous!" He turned around and wouldn't go in. He was in denial and stubborn.
Want to know what I did? I learned patience. I learned not to yell at him. I learned to discuss things in a clear and simple way, but not in condescending baby talk. I learned not to respond negatively because it made him agitated. I became more proactive by thinking ahead and preparing for the changes and challenges ahead of us.
There’s help out there for all of us. Our local Area Agency on Aging at www.centralcoastseniors.org is a tremendous resource. Another is www.AgingParents.com. If you want more just Google “stubborn elderly.”
Let’s face it. Whatever generation we’re in, we need to face aging as graciously as possible. So let’s take a cue from Bill Withers, one talented member of the Silent Generation and a favorite of the Baby Boomers, who sang so heartfelt:
Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
’Til I’m gonna need
Somebody to lean on...
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.
Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.