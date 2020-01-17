RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: When a joke is funny ... until it’s not

There are a lot of “you know you’re old when ...” jokes out there. Here’s some you might chuckle at:

Your back goes out more than you do.

It takes two tries to get up from the couch.

Your idea of a night out is sitting on the patio.

All you want for your birthday is to not be reminded of your age.

Your little black book only contains names ending in M.D.

The pharmacist has become your new best friend.

None of it is too funny when we’re going through it though, is it?

Here’s my own favorite: When your prescription gets rid of your current problem, but creates a new one!

Have you ever heard of Clostridium difficile, or C. diff for short? I hadn’t until it infected me a few months ago. It’s a bacterium that causes symptoms ranging from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon.

How did I get it? I was being treated with antibiotics to knock out a bacterial infection. The antibiotics did such a good job they bumped off my good and normal intestinal bacteria and voila! C. diff filled the void.

