RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: When a joke is funny ... until it’s not

There are a lot of “you know you’re old when ...” jokes out there. Here’s some you might chuckle at:
Your back goes out more than you do.
It takes two tries to get up from the couch.
Your idea of a night out is sitting on the patio.
All you want for your birthday is to not be reminded of your age.
Your little black book only contains names ending in M.D.
The pharmacist has become your new best friend.
None of it is too funny when we’re going through it though, is it?
Here’s my own favorite: When your prescription gets rid of your current problem, but creates a new one!
Have you ever heard of Clostridium difficile, or C. diff for short? I hadn’t until it infected me a few months ago. It’s a bacterium that causes symptoms ranging from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon.
How did I get it? I was being treated with antibiotics to knock out a bacterial infection. The antibiotics did such a good job they bumped off my good and normal intestinal bacteria and voila! C. diff filled the void.
This bug was discovered way back in 1935. But they didn’t recognize it as the major cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea until 1978, after the widespread use of the antibiotic clindamycin. Ever heard of that? Over the next 20 years, broad-spectrum antibiotics fueled the C. diff epidemic.
Apparently, any antibiotic can cause C. diff, but here are the antibiotics that most often lead to it: Fluroquinolones; Cephalosporins; and Penicillins. Penicillin – who would have thought?
Unfortunately, all of us over 65 years of age are C. diff’s vast majority of victims, especially those who are patients in hospitals or long-term care facilities.
Thankfully, I had the mild to moderate infection that includes watery and foul smelling diarrhea three or more times a day for two or more days and mild abdominal cramping and tenderness.
Severe infections can render the infected dehydrated, in severe pain, with rapid heart rate, fever, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss, and swollen abdomen. The list goes on leading to the worst case scenario.
The treatment for C. diff is to stop the antibiotic that triggered it. Then another antibiotic has to be used to kill C. diff, of which there are, thankfully, a few. A prescription is supposed to knock it out within 14 days.
What we shouldn’t do, we’re cautioned, is not to use a medication to slow the diarrhea because it may keep the body from expelling C. diff.
Fortunately for me, it hasn’t come back, but 20% of patients relapse after treatment stops.
According to WebMD, preventing it starts with avoiding unnecessary use of antibiotics. Ask your doctor to prescribe one that has a narrow range and that you can take for the shortest time possible. Hand washing, contact precautions, and thorough cleaning of surfaces with disinfectant containing chlorine bleach are highly recommended.
Lastly, if you’ve had or do get a C. diff infection, tell all of your healthcare providers.
Take it from me C. diff is no joke. The Mayo Clinic and Harvard agree. So please, become more educated about this not so funny bug.
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.
Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.