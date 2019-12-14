During this most wonderful time of the year, I do hope you are enjoying the joys of the season that are most special to you.
By now perhaps you’ve at least begun to decorate your home, be it grand or humble. You’ve most likely been listening to old and new holiday songs, be they traditional or contemporary. You’ve hand-made gifts or braved shopping, wrapped them and shipped some. Perhaps your home is filled with cinnamon, molasses, gingerbread, peppermint, and chocolate, be it baked goods or scented candles.
Or perhaps you’ve been lighting a candle by the Shamash throughout the Hanukkah festival until all the candles are lit on your family menorah, playing the Dreidel game and eating specialties like latkes (potato pancakes), sufganiyo (sweet cakes), and dairy foods.
Then again, perhaps you find joy in embracing the seven principles of Kwanzaa through crafts, activities and gifts.
Regardless of how and why we find joy in these favorite things, we are celebrating the spirit of the season. We give and receive humble and grand gifts to and from those we cherish, those we care about, and those who touch our hearts, be they familial or stranger.
Most especially, we are celebrating the ultimate joy – our gift of life. We do this each in our own way. Some of us embrace our respective religious faith’s holiday services. Some of us seek communion elsewhere. Regardless, most of us find time and energy to celebrate this gift by reaching out to those we hold dear through parties, get-togethers, cards, letters, and phone calls.
Yet sadly, there are also family, friends, and neighbors who are struggling to fully embrace the joy of the season. They are struggling because they have recently lost their significant other, parent, sibling, friend or child.
How do I know this? I know because I’ve been hearing from many who are experiencing it now, and because I’ve experienced it myself during past holiday seasons.
They ask, “How do I enjoy it when we did all of it together for the (fill in the blank) years?” They confess the only smell they want to smell is their loved one. So they spend much of their time going through their loved one’s clothing, breathing in the smells that are still strong and so dear.
I went through this nineteen years ago when my first husband, Bill, passed away. I couldn’t part with one of his jackets so I kept it until his daughter begged me to give it to her. And so I did. She still has it and I am glad.
There’s a lot of advice out there for those who are finding the holidays bittersweet. Take comfort in these few ways to cope: Don’t ask too much of yourself. Lean into your feelings of grief. Share a favorite story about your loved one around an article of their clothing. Take a year off from the holidays – they will continue year after year. Breathe.
Celebrating life is what this season is all about, in my opinion. Let us all celebrate it with as much joy and comfort as our hearts can hold. Then look forward to a new and improved 2020!
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.