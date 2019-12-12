When you’ve had a 30-plus year career as an interviewer and reporter, you like to think you’re really good at asking the right questions to get a truer picture of whom you’re interviewing – or what you’re talking about.
So when a devoted fan and friend recently emailed me regarding my previous column – “Cough. Cough. Pass it on – or not!” – to let me know I didn’t have my facts quite right I cringed. That’s because, as I explained in that column, I had morphed back into Reporter Rona and dug into the issue whether or not to cough your way out of a heart attack.
I reported that there is a controversy over whether coughing will help you through the attack. That was the issue I thought was the issue. What I didn’t realize, though, was that coughing wasn’t the only issue.
My friend cautioned in his email that he was advised to “sit up and to absolutely not lie down.” So apparently, the issue is also whether you should lie down or sit up while waiting for help during an apparent heart attack.
Like I said, I cringed when I read this and my first thought was, “How did I miss this?” My second thought was, “Why didn’t this issue come up in my Internet research?”
When I had the opportunity to think it through, my internal light bulb went off. “Ding!” I hadn’t asked the right question. I should know by now the Internet is only good at giving us the information we ask for (for the most part, anyway, she hedges). I should have known that if you don’t know the right question to ask, you’re not going to get the truest picture.
The question I wish I knew I should have asked is “lie down or sit up during a heart attack?” Thanks to my learned friend, I asked this question and got a plethora of answers from a plethora of sources as well as additional “searches relating to lie down or sit up during a heart attack.” All of it confirms there are differences of opinion on this question as well.
Since our heart health is serious business, and their only business, I decided the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) offers the most comprehensive information and advice that should be conveyed including “Sitting up and leaning forward tends to ease the pain, while lying down and breathing deep worsens it.”
I don’t blame you if you’re saying: “Now you tell us.” I feel the same way. So here’s what I hope you will do. Don’t just take my word for it. Look into anything I or anyone else tells you. Get a second opinion, even a doctor’s, and especially on the Internet! Get the full story – the true picture – by asking the right questions, wading through the conflicting answers, and weighing the facts. Then decide for yourself what’s best for you.
In my previous career I was called out occasionally for something I said. And I had no qualms about issuing a correction. My heartfelt thanks goes to my friend for caring enough to give me this opportunity to issue this one.
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.