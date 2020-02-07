RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: My friend nearly fell for a computer virus scam

And she doesn’t want it to happen to me – or to you!

Here’s what happened.

My friend enjoyed my recent column that included senior jokes and wanted to see more. So, she went to the Internet on her Mac computer. She clicked on a site and suddenly up popped several windows with a dire warning that her computer was now infected with several viruses! She was warned not to try to close the popup windows on her own, but to call “AppleCare” in an 855 Area Code.

She tried to call her trusted computer expert, but he was unavailable. In a panic, she decided the only way out was to call the number. “Shawn” explained to her what was happening and how he could fix it. She was relieved.

At the end of the call, “Shawn” told her she could purchase a five-year service package for $1,400. A lifetime package would cost $2,600. My friend told “Shawn,” who by this time sounded less and less like a Shawn to her, she didn’t have that kind of money. He asked her if she was a senior. She said yes. He excused himself briefly to check with his “supervisor” to see if they could offer a discount. He came back and offered a 40% discount on the five-year services and a 50% discount on the lifetime services.