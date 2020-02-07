RONA BARRETT’S GRAY MATTERS: My friend nearly fell for a computer virus scam

And she doesn’t want it to happen to me – or to you!
Here’s what happened.
My friend enjoyed my recent column that included senior jokes and wanted to see more. So, she went to the Internet on her Mac computer. She clicked on a site and suddenly up popped several windows with a dire warning that her computer was now infected with several viruses! She was warned not to try to close the popup windows on her own, but to call “AppleCare” in an 855 Area Code.
She tried to call her trusted computer expert, but he was unavailable. In a panic, she decided the only way out was to call the number. “Shawn” explained to her what was happening and how he could fix it. She was relieved.
At the end of the call, “Shawn” told her she could purchase a five-year service package for $1,400. A lifetime package would cost $2,600. My friend told “Shawn,” who by this time sounded less and less like a Shawn to her, she didn’t have that kind of money. He asked her if she was a senior. She said yes. He excused himself briefly to check with his “supervisor” to see if they could offer a discount. He came back and offered a 40% discount on the five-year services and a 50% discount on the lifetime services.
My friend told “Shawn” the large expenditure would have to be discussed with her husband and he was unavailable until the next day. “Shawn” told her he would keep open the “service ticket” until the next day and gave her his contact info.
After she hung up, alarm bells went off in her head. She checked the Internet for the number given her. There appeared to be similar numbers, especially the area code, that cried out SCAM!
She decided the best course of action was to contact (the real) AppleCare.com. She explained what had happened. With AppleCare’s help her computer was finally back to normal. It cost her no money, but a whole lot of chaos, anxiety, and time.
Here’s some of what AARP recommends we do if we’re in this situation:
Don’t call the number in a pop-up virus alert. Real warnings from your operating system or antivirus program will not ask you to call anyone for support.
Don’t click any links in the pop-up, even to close the window. This could redirect you to a scam site or launch a “dialogue loop,” continually serving pop-up messages.
Don’t buy security software from a company you don’t know. If the name is unfamiliar, do an internet search to see if it has been linked to adware or scams.
Don’t open previously closed sites if prompted to do so when you restart the browser after getting a scam pop-up.
AARP at www.aarp.org and our local Area Agency on Aging at www.centralcoastseniors.org offers much more information about this and other scams and fraud. Please avail yourself of these valuable resources so you don’t panic if and when this happens to you.
My friend is a savvy computer user, but now she’s a wiser, savvier computer user! And should “Shawn” try to contact her … well, he’d be wise not to.
Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.
Senior activist and local resident Rona Barrett is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV), the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.