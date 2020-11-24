Rona Barrett: Let’s be thankful for our 'Mother of Thanksgiving'

This little-known story will be filed under one of my favorite headings: “It takes a woman ... ”
It was 1863, during the Civil War, when Sarah Josepha Hale, the author of “Mary’s Lamb” of “Mary Had a Little Lamb” fame, helped to convince President Abraham Lincoln that a national Thanksgiving holiday would help heal wounds from the Civil War.
Mrs. Hale was a widow with five children. She was also a prominent writer and editor, one of the founders of the “American Ladies Magazine,” a committed advocate for women’s education — including the creation of Vassar College — and who also raised funds to save George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.
Interestingly, the idea of a national Thanksgiving had been around since the American Revolution with the Continental Congress issuing proclamations declaring several days of thanks, albeit in honor of military victories. George Washington, John Adams and James Madison followed suit.
But it was Mrs. Hale, after advocating it for years in her magazine articles, who wrote to President Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward. She urged them to declare a national Thanksgiving holiday because only the president had the power to make it “permanently, an American custom and institution.” Whether predisposed to the idea or not, the president and his secretary made it happen within a week.
Ramona Peters, in a Voice of America article at www.voanews.com says, “... their brainchild to have this national holiday called Thanksgiving ... was a pretty smart move to establish something to unite families ... split down the middle, brothers against brothers.”
Adding to those brothers’ misery was the predominant illnesses of pneumonia, typhoid, dysentery, and malaria. Of the 600,000 soldiers who died, two thirds died from disease.
Sadly, we are facing uncannily similar circumstances: split down the middle, battling disease and losing lives.
But let’s not forget that we’ve gotten through the worst of times before. We’ve lived through many a war here and abroad. We’ve suffered individually and collectively all manner of losses. Yet through all our hardship and tragedy, we’ve looked forward to, and were grateful for, our yearly day of thanks — wherever we found ourselves — among family, friends, or even strangers.
I know you have a long list of who and what you’re thankful for. And I know you’ll take the time to let your loved ones know, whether in person or virtually. Imagine if we didn’t have the virtual capability to celebrate while going through what we’re going through. That’s something to be thankful for, isn’t it?
My thankful list is long as well. Here’s a sampling:
I’m 84 and still have my faculties — most of them — most of the time.
My very smart, loving husband.
My two fabulous nephews who check in on me when they have better things to do.
My “udder mudders,” guardian angels who have always given me fortitude, confidence and insight.
Bessie Little who taught me the dos and don'ts of writing.
Everyone who has donated $1 to the Golden Inn & Village’s efforts to build a better future for our seniors’ golden years.
Our GIV volunteers.
Those who wear masks.
COVID-19 vaccines.
Sarah Josepha Hale, our “Mother of Thanksgiving.”
And you, dear readers.
May this Thanksgiving give you and yours, for at least one day, a modicum of peace of mind.
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.
The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV). With their partner, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, they offer the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.
