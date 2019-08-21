All my life I’ve been told I have guts. It’s been said derisively and it’s been said in admiration. Whichever way, I’ll take it because I learned at an early age I would have to have a lot of guts to get what I wanted from life.
This is a true story. Names haven’t been changed, but it’s been edited for brevity.
“How many times do I have to tell you, Ma, I’m not going to any more doctors, or hospitals? I’m not going to die. I’m crippled, that’s all. And I’m not going to get poked again by any doctor or injected again with any kind of new serum or take any kind of new pills.”
“Get dressed, Rona.”
“No.”
“Rona. I said get dressed.”
“I said no.”
My mother took my blouse and tossed it over at me. “Put this on.”
I caught it and threw it back at her.
She picked up the blouse and walked over to me with it, held it out.
“Put ... this ... on!”
I let the blouse drop to the floor.
“I’ll drag you, Rona. I’ll drag you like I dragged you a year ago ...”
“Drag me, Mama. For once I think I am finally more determined than even you are.” I dropped into a heap on the floor.
She tugged. She pulled. She grunted. She shouted. She even cursed. But she couldn’t lift me.
It got worse and worse until I blurted out “... I’m sick and tired of being your excuse for being a miserable human being!”
She slapped me hard. I grabbed her hand with one hand and her hair with the other and threw her against the wall. She vowed she would never speak to me. I said, “Good.”
That wasn’t our first fight and not our last. I was 13 at the time. Am I proud of myself for treating my mother in such a disrespectful way? No, I am not. But I am proud that I stood up for myself. And that wasn’t the first time – or the last.
I am a fighter. I have always been a fighter. What I didn’t know until much later is I got my fighting spirit from my mother. She fought for me since day one of my existence against anyone – including my father. She fought doctors and teachers and administrators – anyone and everyone who said I would never have a decent future.
My mother’s constant hope was for me to be well and happy. And it was my hope too. We just went about me being well and happy in vastly different ways.
I’ve carried hope in my heart throughout my life. For me, hope is a lifeline. Hope is a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. In other words, hope is aspiration, wish, expectation, ambition, aim, plan, dream, longing, yearning, craving, hankering. Hopefulness is optimism, faith, trust, belief, conviction, and assurance.
My whole life has been built on these words. Maybe yours has too. And no, it hasn’t always been easy. No one’s life is ever truly easy, is it? And sometimes we can misplace our hope. Or lose it all together. And that, my friends, is what we’ll explore in the next Gray Matters.
Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.