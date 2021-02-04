We lost two of the most inexhaustible and authentic actresses of their generation — Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson who, as you know, passed away within a day of each other in January.

There have been tributes galore for these two remarkably talented women from those who loved and respected them — whether they had the great fortune to have worked with them, were inspired by them, or were enchanted by their consummate ability to enthrall everyone who watched their indelible performances generation after generation.

I am one of those enchanted fans. I also had the privilege and honor to interview these two originals more than once. It began in the 1970s when they were well into their iconic careers. It was such a pleasure to interview each of them because what I experienced in talking with them is what we all experienced when we watched them and what made them so renowned — their honesty.

Even though they came from different parts of the country — and from different circumstances — these two ageless and acclaimed actresses had so much more in common.

They belonged to The Greatest Generation of Actors, those born between 1900 and 1930. Cicely Tyson was born in 1924 and Cloris Leachman in 1926.

Their striking physical qualities attracted a lot of attention in their twenties. Cicely was a fashion model and Cloris was crowned Miss Chicago.

Each studied acting. Cicely studied drama at New York University, Actors Studio and with theatre directors Vinnette Caroll and Lloyd Richards. Cloris studied at Northwestern University and with Elia Kazan at the famed Actors Studio in New York.

Each had film roles in the 1950s. Cloris had a leading role in the 1955 film, “Kiss Me Deadly.” Cecily’s first film role was in “Carib Gold” in 1956.

Both of their careers spanned a remarkable seven decades, moving easily from film, to theatre, to television, giving the viewer a real experience the viewer would never have had on their own. Each one could have offered a master class in originality.

Each of them received well-deserved acclaim for the depth and breadth of their roles. Cloris received 25 awards and 42 nominations, with eight primetime Emmy Awards, an Oscar and a Golden Globe, among many others. Likewise, Cicely received 49 wins and 52 nominations including an Academy Award, two Emmy awards, countless additional awards, a Tony and the Medal of Freedom presented to her by President Barak Obama.

The erudite and wonderful Sir Michael Caine must have had these two luminaries in mind when he said, “The difference between a movie star and a movie actor is this – a movie star will say, ‘How can I change the script to suit me?’ and a movie actor will say, ‘How can I change me to suit the script?’”

To my mind though, there is a wonderful alchemy that also happens when an actor transcends into a star because of their dedication to authenticity as they disappear into their roles. Cicely and Cloris were truly great actresses and brilliant stars who gave of themselves to the end.

Of their many quotes, I was struck by these two in particular:

“I’m having an amazing life and it isn’t over yet.” — Cloris

"I've done my best. That's all.” — Cicely

Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.