Ron Colone: Yes, all things truly do matter

I guess the big problem is people think, what does that have to do with me?

So what if there isn’t going to be any ice at the North Pole this summer, what does that have to do with me?

So what if there are huge garbage dumps of plastic in the ocean, what does that have to do with me and my family?

So what if some bird, insect or plant is becoming extinct, there’s plenty of birds, insects and plants, and how exactly do those things affect me, and my ability to pay my bills and put food on my table?

Now, if you want to talk about my job, the economy, the price of gas or violence in my neighborhood, OK, now we’re talking about something that matters.

But that is a short-sighted way of looking at things because each of the issues I referenced present fundamental threats to our existence, and without an actual life there’s no such thing as a job or the economy. So, these things matter, or they should to you, me and every one of us.