I just finished making a movie. It took me almost five years. It’s the hardest and most unrelenting I have ever worked on anything in my life.
For probably about 20 of those nearly 60 months, I put in about 100 hours a week on the movie, and in the process I put my physical, mental and emotional health on the line.
About a year-and-a-half into the process, I brought in a friend as the film editor. We were making pretty good progress for the first six weeks or so, and then he decided to back out because he could see the writing on the wall — he knew how much work and effort would be involved, and how much time it would take to finish the film.
He lovingly, but honestly, informed me that he simply did not have that much time or energy to give. Before he left, he gave me a brief tutorial on the editing program, and said the only way the film was ever going to get done was if I did it myself. And that’s what I did.
Clearly, this falls into a different class of hard than the hard things that get thrust upon us, such as the death of a loved one, a serious illness, the breakup of a marriage or a family, or the loss and destruction that might come from a natural disaster. This falls in the category of the hard we choose.
Some people choose to never willingly choose the hard road. They point to the law of attraction and to the saying “like begets like” to support their belief that choosing hard only brings more hard into your life. They say things like, “it’s not about working harder, it’s about working smarter;” or “effort might get you to the top of the mountain, but it takes effortlessness to reach nirvana.”
I get it. When it comes to hard work, some people are just more committed to the hard than to the work. I guess it’s a sort of martyrdom, a way of trying to prove one is deserving. But that’s not me. I resonate with the idea and especially the sensation of using effortlessness as a way of lessening the resistance and removing the obstacles to your dream life.
At the same time, and especially right now, as I am putting this film to bed, I am reminded and deeply aware of the rewards of hard work.
I asked myself the other day, had I known in advance what a huge and arduous mountain it would be to climb, would I have embarked on this journey. I seriously don’t know the answer to that question, but had I not, I would have missed out on this incredible sense of accomplishment.
Note, I did not say “this incredible accomplishment,” for whether it shall ever be regarded as such remains to be seen. But regardless of how it is judged by others, there is an undeniable inner reward, a profound sense of accomplishment and fulfillment, a sort of self-assurance that comes with the knowledge that you gave it your all and didn’t back away from the challenge.
That’s mine, and it will always be mine. And when it’s time to look back over my life, the fact that I made this movie will be one of the things I shall recall fondly, and with pride, and I will regard it as one of my significant achievements.
It seems a shame, and emblematic of a rather limp life to think we might deny ourselves such rewards because we judge a path or an undertaking to be needlessly hard.