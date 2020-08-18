Ron Colone: Where's clean water in politics?

There’s an election coming up, and as has been the case the last several election cycles, the issue that is most important to me — but one that generally gets treated as a secondary issue by the campaigns and news agencies that rarely include it in their coverage — is the environment.
Of particular concern to me is our water, especially having read of the recent changes to the Clean Water Act.
I suppose the reason candidates don’t want to talk about it more than they do is that it gets right to the heart of the matter — or rather the lack of heart — around which the modern world revolves: money and convenience.
Coming out in favor of regulations exposes you unnecessarily to the ire of everyone who (apparently) benefits financially and portrays you as an obstructionist. Conversely, coming out against environmental protections exposes you as someone who, at the core, is more concerned with money than with the health and welfare of people, animals and the natural world.
I’ve noticed lately friends I grew up with proudly posting on social media about how we all used to drink from the garden hose, and using that as an indictment that we’ve turned into a bunch of overregulated wussies. What it fails to acknowledge is the presence and accumulation over our lifetimes of toxic pollutants in the ground.
The earth is like a sponge. It soaks up our spills and absorbs our sprays.
All the toxic chemicals in the factories and on the farms, in our hospitals and universities, the oil and gas, the sludge and the solvents, lubricants and detergents, and pesticides and fertilizers, all seep into the soil and make their way through the dirt and rocks and cracks and crevices, and they end up in our water, lakes, rivers and streams. They ultimately make their way into the groundwater, which is where 98% of our available freshwater comes from.
The more chemicals in the water, the more it costs to clean and treat it before it can be used for drinking, cooking and bathing. Guess who pays for that — in water bills and taxes? We do.
That’s providing it can even be cleaned at all, for there are many instances involving chemical compounds that result from industrial and commercial practices that are so toxic and so persistent they resist even the most advanced water treatment technologies.
Thus, they accumulate in the our environment from companies and corporations and flow into our local, state and federal government bodies of water; and finally end up in the fish, animals and plants we eat.
The presence of such chemicals has been associated with diseases of the stomach, liver, nervous system, reproductive system, endocrine glands and more. These illnesses send us to the doctor and to hospitals, and they require treatment and medication.
All of us, including our companies and corporations, and our local, state and federal government foot the bill for the fees, services, products and premiums. On the one hand we get paid, and on the other we pay for it — by check or credit card — with our health and by destroying the environment. Where’s the financial gain in that? Only at the top, and only on paper.
Given that we all need clean water, I’m baffled that it’s an issue, or that it remains a nonissue.
These past few years, I’ve put in a lot of time and effort on digital projects where either my skill or knowledge of the software was lacking, or where it was too limiting. In the process, I’ve gotten used to the idea of finding “workaround” techniques and strategies to overcome these technical obstacles. Some of them seem ridiculously circuitous, but out of tenacity I finished those projects, and as a result, I continue to grow and learn, and be productive and creative.
Similarly, we’re going to need someone who can see and lead us to a thriving economy achieved by means of a workaround to the current industrial and commercial systems that pollute the earth and harm the people of this country. But I don’t think we’re there yet.
