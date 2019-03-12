Sometimes, the stories in the headlines are better than the stories in the stories.
For instance, I was flipping through the Science journal and I came across a headline that read: “Scientists use sound waves to levitate particles.”
As dramatic as it sounded, it was nothing I haven’t had at least some experience with.
I’ve seen sound boxes at science museums and audio trade shows where they keep little Styrofoam balls suspended in the air, held up by high-frequency sound waves. I figure if they can do it with Styrofoam balls, from there it’s just a matter of degree.
I’ve also read accounts involving the Swedish doctor, Dr. Jarl, who is described only as “a friend of the Swedish engineer, Henry Kjellson,” but whose own first name doesn’t seem to appear in print anywhere. The reports describe a sound-levitation ceremony in Tibet in 1939, wherein 13 drums and six trumpets were arranged in an arc precisely 63 meters from a large stone bowl, in which big rock boulders were placed. The drums and trumpets started out slow and gradually increased in both tempo and volume. Human voices joined in the crescendo, until the boulder was flung from the bowl and sailed 250 meters up the mountain to a waiting platform area, where they were building a wall. Supposedly, there was film footage of it, which was confiscated by “the authorities.”
I’ve read excerpts from books suggesting ancient Egyptians used the same sound technique to levitate stones to make the pyramids.
I actually saw a guy levitate one time, though it didn’t involve sound, and while I know what I saw, I don’t know if and how it was a trick. The guy was standing not more than three or four feet in front of me, and two other friends of mine. He was part of a syndicate that had invested in Muhammad Ali, and he said Ali taught him how to levitate. With that, he raised his arms out to his sides, slowly eased up on to his tip-toes, and then kept right on rising until he hovered about four or five inches in the air. He floated for about five or six seconds, right in front of us, and then slowly descended back to the floor. He related how he once took Ali into the Detroit Piston locker room before a playoff game in their 1990 championship season, and how Ali demonstrated it for the team, and how it blew Isaiah Thomas’ mind. It surely blew mine.
Then there’s Saint Joseph of Cupertino, who is said to have levitated before hundreds of witnesses, including Pope Urban VIII. He levitated before cardinals, floated over the altar during Mass, and rose to the topmost spires of St. Peter’s Cathedral. They called him “The Flying Friar.”
As delighted as I was over the levitation part of the headline, I was equally pleased that it pointed to and acknowledged the power of sound, for I have been lifted up by sound and music.
I remember specific nights and specific songs, in barrooms in Indianapolis and Moab, Utah, when it seemed like everyone in the room was all connected and floating together a foot above the ground.
I’ve experience rising off the tree stump on which I sat, in a drum circle around a bonfire, and being tugged and pushed upward, by echoes and vibrations, as we chanted in vapor caves in the Rockies.
Those are the colorful stories that came to mind when I saw that headline, but when I got to the body of the story, and read about how materials cluster together in complex structures, it kinda lost its luster, and my interest too. Which is why I say, sometimes, the stories in the headlines are better than the stories in the stories.