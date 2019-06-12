After crossing the highway at the four-way stop, the road dead-ends and you have to turn right or left.
Most of the cars approaching from the left, turn right at that short stretch of road. The problem is, when you’re stopped there, waiting for traffic to clear so you can complete your right or left turn, you often end up waiting way longer than is necessary because most of the cars approaching, especially from the left, fail to indicate with their turn signal whether they’re going to turn or continue straight through the intersection.
So, you wait, and then they end up turning. If you’re like me, you start swearing, wondering why they simply couldn’t have indicated using their blinker.
My observation is that a high percentage of drivers are not using their turn signal. It’s gotten to the point where, when someone does use their turn signal, I make a whole big deal out of smiling and waving at them in thanks, to acknowledge and hopefully positively reinforce the practice of using their blinker. Such a low bar for commendable behavior.
I don’t mean to sound like one of those geezers who goes around saying, “Well, when I was young – blah blah blah,” because, of course, to those sorts, everything was better before. But it’s true that when I was taught to drive, not using your blinkers was not an option. It was regarded as a fundamental duty of safe driving.
Not that a blinker automatically ensures safety. You still have to drive defensively and make sure the other guy is, in fact, turning before you proceed out into oncoming traffic — but that’s where communication comes in.
It reminds me of the famous line from the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” where the Captain, played by the actor Strother Martin, says, “What we have here is a failure to communicate,” and because of this failure all sorts of undue stress and problems enter into our everyday lives.
The examples are all around us, from the person working at the store behind the counter who, even though they’re busy, could easily reduce the tension and avoid a bad customer experience by just looking up, making eye contact and saying, “I’ll be with you in a second,” to the friend or business associate who fails to contact you to say, “I’m going to be late for our appointment,” to people not using their blinkers. The thing all three of these examples have in common is consideration for others.
There are plenty of other examples in which the goal of communication is one’s own happiness and comfort, and others still that would seem to serve both self and others. Take the simple “Wet Paint” sign. This humble, two-word message saves others the hassle of staining their clothes while at the same time helping to preserve the integrity of the paint job, thus benefiting the painter.
In talking about the importance of communication, people tend to focus on the skills, tools and technologies involved in effective communication. My sense, judging from how many drivers fail to use their turn signals, is that not only is there a failure to communicate, there’s a failure to even want to communicate.
So, while it may be important to teach communication skills, it’s also important that we understand why we should even want to communicate. The answer, as far as I’m concerned, is because we care about ourselves and others.
If you don’t care, I guess that’s up to you, but if you do, then show it. You can start by using your blinker.