For the past 30 years Goleta resident Evie Treen, a retired — but still volunteering — Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employee, has made it her life's mission to bring fresh water, education and better sanitation to rural villages in Kenya, and with the help of community members like Santa Ynez Valley resident Jackie Abudd, that vision is quickly being realized. On Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 8 p.m., Abudd will host "Fandango at the Ranch," a fundraising event for Friends of Woni International, a nonprofit organization founded by Treen that supports small villages in Africa without water and other basic necessities.