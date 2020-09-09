Ron Colone: Turning mountains into molehills

A wise man once told me that, like the planets in space and the seasons in nature, we move in circles. We keep coming back around, revisiting the same issues, learning the same life lessons over and over again.
Sure, there are some things you learn once and that’s it — like riding a bike or other such motor skills that get encoded in the brain and engraved forever.
There’s also a kind of learning that comes and that stays with us as a result of intense repetition and memorization.
I had a seventh-grade science teacher who insisted we learn and recite his specific definition of the word “science,” including all of the punctuation.
I’m sure he’s smiling in his grave knowing that 50 years later his students still remember “Science is the knowledge (comma) or the pursuit of knowledge (comma) of things (comma) as they are (comma) and why they act as they do (period).” When it comes to life lessons, though, it’s a different story.
To even discuss relative age and say one thing is older or younger than something else, implies impermanence; a beginning and an ending; birth and death. So perhaps it would best serve here to examine the beginning of light.
One such lesson that I have had to relearn many times over, and which I thought I had a handle on until it reared its head again earlier this week, involves the relationship between mountains and molehills.
The old saying "making a mountain out of a molehill" means that we have a tendency to blow things out of proportion.
In my case, it can lead to paralysis. Things can wind up looking so big and beyond my control, that I can’t see how I’m possibly going to get it done in the time I have. I get temporarily overwhelmed. I retreat and I wait until I “see” a way forward, and in that time of inaction I turn my problem over — to the heart of my heart and my higher power.
I am reminded of a scene from my favorite TV show when I was boy, "Kung Fu." Captured and held prisoner by bad guys, the show’s hero, Kwai Chang Caine, was thrown into a pit with a pile of rattlesnakes. Not knowing what to do, Caine sat there calmly until he did know.
The lesson, as I took it, was to not just go flailing along frantically but to wait for your “knowing” to kick in and then act.
We have learned, and are learning, that certain words are hurtful to specific genders, sexual orientations or races, and so we are being asked to consider our word choices.
That point of then acting reminds me of a teaching from Castaneda’s Don Juan, who said that a warrior chooses a course of action and then proceeds positively without looking back, rather than continually wondering if he/she made the right decision.
"Kung Fu" and Don Juan are but detours from the main point here: The relationship between mountains and molehills is an inverse one, or in other words, a two-way street.
Just as you can make a small problem worse by seeing it as something bigger than it is, you can also make a big challenge easier by breaking it down into a series of manageable steps. The idea is that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
That’s when physics kicks in.
A body at rest will remain at rest, and a body in motion will continue in motion, unless acted upon by some other force.
There has probably never been a time in the 12.5 billion-year history of this planet where we have not had ongoing natural disasters, so to think that our time is different and that we are suddenly witnessing divine intervention seems...
If, through the force of your will, you can overcome the inertia and take that first step, then you create momentum, which has the effect of lessening the resistance in front of you and giving you a little push from behind to drive you forward.
There’s a saying, "enthusiasm creates momentum."
This is another one of those inverse relationships, as momentum can also create enthusiasm, and once you’re enthusiastic about something, you’re on your way.
The good news, in having to reacquaint myself with this lesson once again, is that this time, rather than being debilitated for days, it was merely a matter of hours. Maybe I’m learning something after all.
British scientists predict that the ice could totally disappear by 2035.
We have learned, and are learning, that certain words are hurtful to specific genders, sexual orientations or races, and so we are being asked to consider our word choices.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!