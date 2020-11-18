Ron Colone: Truth as a two-pronged concept

Sometimes I marvel at our inability to hold on to two things at once. I don’t know why, it’s not like this is some new phenomenon; it’s been going on for centuries.
I think back to Copernicus and his heliocentric theory, which broke from the prevailing views of 16th century Europe to say — no, the sun doesn’t revolve us; we revolve around the sun! Apparently, that was way too upsetting to the people of the day, who regarded any suggestion that we human beings are not the single most important thing in God’s created universe (which, evidently, we must not be if we’re not at the center of everything) as some kind of insult.
A century later, when Galileo wrote in support of Copernicus and his theory, it was interpreted as a threat to Holy Scripture and belief in God.
Here we are, 400 years later, and people still often frame it as a choice between science and religion. I guess it is a choice, and I choose to believe in science and God, both, at the same time.
Fast forward from Copernicus and Galileo to Einstein and the other quantum physicists who introduced the idea that truth is relative; that is, the “truth” of an object, as described by measurements involving its mass, length, velocity, momentum, energy and the time it takes to move from point A to point B is “relative” to the circumstances in which it is being observed. Their illuminating contributions did not negate Isaac Newton and his beautiful laws of motion and mechanics, light, color and gravity; they are an extension toward further truth.
In art, Picasso echoed the same relativistic truth as the scientists — through paintings that showed women’s faces represented from multiple vantage points, furthering the notion that “reality” depends on the observer.
The concept that “truth is relative” continued to ripple out toward the 21st century, bolstered by, among other things, the spread of Eastern philosophy and the use of psychedelic drugs, both of which emphasize the experiential nature of reality.
It took a while, but in time we became perfectly capable of holding on to the idea that the glass, to some, could be half full, and to others half empty, depending on their predilection and experience.
That our minds are strong enough, open enough, flexible enough, free enough, creative enough and unafraid enough to allow for relative truth does not discount the existence of real truth.
It does no good for a child to believe that they are the fastest runner among all of their friends and classmates if they never once finish first in the playground races; or to contend that they are the smartest among all the students in the class if they routinely register among the lowest scores on tests and quizzes.
Granted, there are some qualities, love for instance, which cannot be measured with a stopwatch or a calculator. It is only to suggest that to crystallize and perpetuate false characterizations of ourselves, others and the world around us does no one any good.
Not to say that every single person doesn’t have the right (and my blessing) to “try” to do and be and achieve whatever it is they want, or nothing at all if they so desire, but to be lacking in self-knowledge and awareness and fed by delusion contributes to the spread of mediocrity and heartbreak, and acts as an impediment to our growth and development, our well-being and security, and happiness and fulfillment.
That money and power breed corruption is the truth, but that does not also mean that there are not, among us, honorable people in government or corporations that strive to do some good in the world while turning a buck. Are we willing and able to admit that there is truth, real and relative, and are we capable of holding on to both?
