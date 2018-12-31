Every field or industry has its trends.
In the auto industry now, the trend is toward trucks and SUVs and away from sedans.
In the restaurant business, the trend is toward plant-based entrees and gourmet food served in casual settings.
Fashion magazines predict that bamboo bags, bike shorts and oval sunglasses will be the hottest trends in the year ahead.
In the financial sector the trend is toward technology, and in the tech industry the trend is toward artificial intelligence and digitizing everything.
One trend I’ve noticed lately in the field of print and broadcast journalism that I find extremely annoying is the practice of reporting length, width, size, distance and even speed, in terms of football fields, as in “measurements indicate the asteroid is about the length of six football fields,” or, “the fire was hopscotching across the county at a rate of 80 football fields per minute;” or, “the amount of funding would build a section of border wall longer than 1,700 football fields.” All of those excerpts are taken from actual news reports.
What is it about football fields that is supposed to make them easier to relate to than yards or acres or miles, or miles per hour? Most people only know football fields by looking at them through their TV screens, which is not an accurate measure, and though the trend, especially among football fans, might be toward large TV screens, I doubt most people have any clue what it feels like to run from goal line to goal line, so I question how useful or effective these football field comparisons might be.
Sometimes, journalists even combine football fields with other unrelated forms of measurement as references, such as “When the garbage dump eventually reached its peak, it sprawled across a lot the size of 13 football fields, or about half the size of the Pentagon.” How many of us have a feel for how big the Pentagon is?
These measurement comparisons that fill our news stories remind me of a music journalist I knew who must’ve been way ahead of his time because he measured time and distance in terms of “Sapporos,” or more specifically, in terms of how long it took to drink a can of Sapporo beer. I remember, one time, we were out on tour and he called to do a phone interview, in advance of our upcoming concert in his town.
“Where are you guys?” he asked.
“Terre Haute, Indiana.”
“Where do you go from there?”
“Kalamazoo, Michigan.”
“How many Sapporos is that?”
We measure all sorts of stuff in all sorts of ways using all sorts of tools. We measure length with a ruler, weight on a scale, time using a clock, temperature with a thermometer and so on. Problems arise when we try to measure things that either can’t be measured, or at least can’t be measured with certain tools — like trying to measure time or temperature with a ruler.
How can you measure the impact of a painting or a poem, or the depth of someone’s love, the power of their heart, the strength of their desire, the complexity of their suffering, or the value of a person’s life?
Too often, society would have us believe we are to be measured by how much money we have, or how much recognition is bestowed upon us. We all know better, but that doesn’t mean we still don’t, on occasion, fall into the trap of imagining our self-worth in terms of some external form of measurement.
The most important human qualities and experiences cannot be assigned a number, and the most remarkable features and facets of the football field are not the yard-markers and physical dimensions.