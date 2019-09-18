Boy, we sure did a lot this summer. I’m talking big things, stuff I’ll remember for the rest of my life, from the move, which was so huge and so brutal on our bodies and our minds, to the new biscotti business, to the horse shows and the judging jobs, to traveling through Italy and Michigan to the shows, readings, parties, a wedding, several funerals and so much more.
A glance at the calendar reveals that summer is almost gone. The tendency or temptation is to think it happened in a flash, as if summer lasted hardly any time at all, which reminds me of that Dylan line: “I’ve never known the spring to turn so quickly into autumn.”
But when I step back and connect the dots that take us from last Christmas to the start of our Tales from the Tavern concert season, to the film premier, to the end of the school year, to now, it doesn’t seem all lickety-split-like, as if time was slyly snatched or dishonestly drained from us at too rapid a rate. Rather, the time seems about right.
The old adage says “time flies when you’re having fun,” but science tells us time seems to go faster as we get older. Those sound like contradictory claims, since youth is the time filled with so much fun, and old age is no fun at all.
If the adage is true time would fly when we’re young, and it would seem to go slower as we age. But most people would report just the opposite.
The science that studies these things offers various possible explanations for why our perception of time passing varies according to age.
One relates strictly to our biological clock, which is an innate mechanism that controls things like breathing and metabolism. It measures time not in terms of days, minutes and hours, but rather in terms of heartbeats, and since a young person’s heart beats faster than someone of a more advanced age, they rack up a lot more heartbeats over the course of a summer.
To the biological clock, the young person’s month is longer because of more heartbeats than the old person’s month.
Another explanation points to the time it takes for the brain to process new information. When you’re young, you experience so many new and wonderful things in summer, and it takes time to process it all. An older person generally has fewer new experiences, so in terms of brain processing, a whole summer could come down to the equivalent of a few days. Thus, time appears to go faster.
According to this theory, if you don’t want time to feel like it’s whizzing by, you need to continually learn and experience new and different things. It takes an act of will because the tendency and the comfortable thing might be to just settle in to familiar routines and surroundings.
Thankfully, this summer has brought something new and incredibly, almost surprisingly, impactful into my life. It’s the amazing garden in the backyard, compliments of previous tenants. It’s filled with a whole slew of different vegetable varieties, many of which I wouldn’t normally buy at the market. Since I don’t want them to go to waste, for that would be more than a shame, I’m out there picking every day, and cooking every day, finding new ways to prepare and eat the bounty that has been given to us. It has resulted in a new relationship with the Earth and the ground and the seasons, our diet and nutrition, our home and the ritual of stopping the world and being together, and appreciating it all.
A new perspective on quality of life. It feels less rushed and less hurried. Perhaps that is why the time feels appropriately long, yet still heartbreakingly short.
