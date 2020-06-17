Ron Colone: The year our world changed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I always considered 1945 the year the world changed, because that’s when we dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, instantly killing 80,000 people, and then tens of thousands more in the aftermath.

Never before had anyone possessed the capability to wipe out an entire population like that in the blink of an eye. It was a total departure from all that had come before. Up to that point, warfare and weaponry had evolved in a fairly linear manner, but “the bomb” represented an exponential leap.

After a second such bomb was dropped on another city three days later, again killing tens of thousands of people and destroying everything in its wake, the Japanese emperor offered an unconditional surrender, thus ending World War II, and leaving us all to move forward with the knowledge that we had reached a point where we could easily destroy each other and the world on a mass scale with the push of a button.

Faced with that grim reality, the visionaries among us, lovers of peace and humanity, hoped the nations of the world would turn their attention to figuring out how to survive and get along, but instead we continued to find new and cling to old ways of sowing death, disease, destruction and division in the guise of progress, convenience, economics and religion.