I saw on social media that my friends were in Obendorf, Austria, in the chapel where “Silent Night” was first sung in public, and upon seeing it I felt a profound reverberation move through me, as obvious and palpable as the ground-shaking waves that accompany those SpaceX rockets blasting off from Vandenberg.
I was immediately reminded of the powerful juju contained in the melody of that precious Christmas carol.
It was written on or around Christmas Eve 1818 by Franz Gruber, a musician and teacher who served as the organist and choirmaster in St. Nicholas Church in Obendorf, near Salzburg. The assistant pastor, Josef Mohr, had written a poem, and wanted to present it as a song at Christmas Mass, so he asked Gruber to set it to music. It was composed and performed on solo guitar, and sung by the two of them on Christmas Eve.
Legend has it that a man who had come to service the church organ obtained a copy of the lyrics and the sheet music, and took it home to his village in the nearby Ziller Valley, where he played and sang it for others. Two traveling groups of folksingers heard it, added it to their repertoire and started performing it all over Europe, and eventually one of them sang it in America.
While the song became widely popular, neither the lyricist nor the composer did. Neither did they ever collect royalties on one of the biggest-selling songs of all time. Gruber wrote to music authorities in Berlin and elsewhere, stating he was the song’s composer, but they either didn’t believe him or didn’t care.
Until the end of the 20th century, it was widely supposed the melody was written by someone famous like Haydn, Mozart or Beethoven. Finally, in 1994, a manuscript written in the hand of Josef Mohr was authenticated and dated by researchers. It states Mohr wrote the words in 1816 and Gruber composed the music in 1818. It’s the earliest manuscript that exists of the song, and the only one in Mohr’s handwriting.
The words have been translated into over 300 languages, but for me, the words are not what give the song its power; the real magic is in the melody, although I admit, when we sing “All is calm,” if my heart is open and I can let go of my hangups, I become calm, healed in that moment.
Probably the most storied example of the song’s healing power comes from firsthand accounts of soldiers who fought in France in World War I. In December 1914. With French, British and Belgian soldiers on one side and Germans across the way, each hunkered down in frozen bunkers, on a Christmas Eve afternoon, a group of sentimental Germans started pining for Christmas. They lit candles, and made little decorations, and one started singing “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht,” and others joined in. The Allied soldiers recognized the tune and began singing along, each in their own language. Not to suggest that it happened everywhere, but in certain pockets, soldiers from both sides got out of bunkers and met in the middle, hung out, smoked cigarettes and exchanged whatever they had. They took the time to tend to their wounded and gather their dead, and for a few days they called a truce.
If it could happen there, in the most violent of war zones between people literally trying to kill each other, then it could happen here, between people who differ merely in their theories and tastes and beliefs.
Stevie Wonder said, “Love’s in need of love,” and I believe the heart is in need of beauty, so I urge you to sing along. Don’t get dissuaded or distracted by the words. Hum, if you prefer.
The real magic happens when voices and hearts join together in unison, harmony, calm and in heavenly peace.