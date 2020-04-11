Ron Colone: The passing of Nadine Colone

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was the biggest and brightest moon of the year the day she died. They called it the Super Pink Moon, “Super” because of how big it was to our eyes and pink because of the color of the flowers that scatter the hillsides in spring.

Some call it the Easter Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox, which places the following Sunday, always, as Easter, the most important day in the Christian calendar because it represents the fulfillment of a faith in something that transcends the flesh and the suffering.

I call it eternal consciousness and everlasting love.

But before resurrection there is death, and in her case, as with so many others consumed by the coronavirus of 2020, it happened so fast. One week from happy, healthy and safe to your mother has passed, literally 10 minutes from a nurse telling us “she’s stable and her vital signs are good” to a doctor telling us “she isn’t going to live,” based solely on numbers that indicated her blood-oxygen level and the condition of her kidneys.

It all happened by phone because families were not allowed in the hospital, which is why three of us decided not to get on a plane or drive thousands of miles to be there when they wouldn’t let us in anyway.