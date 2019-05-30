I was watching the basketball game and this player who hadn’t been able to hit the broad side of a barn for the past three games all of a sudden connects on eight shots in a row.
The TV announcer said, “He’s feelin’ it!”
He was feelin’ it alright, and when that happens, it doesn’t matter what else is going on — whatever you toss up, it’s going in.
Some people call that being “in the zone,” or “locked in,” or “in the flow.” Some call it “peak performance” or “optimal experience.” Whatever you call it, it presents us with a clear and fascinating example of mystical phenomena.
What else can you call it when a baseball player, who goes through an entire 162-game schedule, suddenly gets hot and goes on a tear for a month, during which time the baseball starts looking “as big as a beach ball,” which is how it is often described by players on a hitting streak, and the ball becomes easier to spot coming out of the pitcher’s hand than it does during the other five months of the season? Or why a golfer needs 40 putts to make it through an 18-hole round on Friday, but only 20 putts to get through those same 18 holes on Saturday? It happens with musicians, actors, artists, gamblers and ditch-diggers, and it probably happens in every field of endeavor you can think of. But not always. Only sometimes.
That it occurs is why I can’t stand those analytical sport-science segments that attempt to explain some incredible play or athletic feat in terms of biodynamics such as speed, strength, height, weight, wingspan, vertical jump and other such physical measurements. What they don’t address or explain is that maybe the athlete in question was simply “feelin it.”
Experts study this mysterious phenomenon trying to figure out how it happens, why it happens, when it happens, and how they can make it happen more often and at-will. They describe the place where action and awareness merge, where mind and body are united, where you become totally absorbed and execution becomes effortless. That part I love, but then they go on to create these contrived charts, graphs and measurement systems to convince you that if you just increase proportionately along the x-axis of “skill” and the y-axis of “challenge,” or if you spend a little more time and energy in the broad-external quadrant and less time and energy in the broad-internal quadrant then you too can be in “the flow channel.” Gimme a break.
You can’t measure the wind with a ruler, you can’t calculate love on a scale, and you can’t plot “the feelin’” on a Cartesian-coordinate system.
So, the next time someone tries to tell you there’s no such thing as magic, or that you can explain anything using science, logic and rational thinking, tell ‘em to go check out Dirk Nowitzki’s game one performance against the Oklahoma Thunder in the 2011 NBA Playoffs, in which he scored 48 points on 12-of-15 shooting and was 24-out-of-24 from the free-throw line. Or go listen to Boz Scaggs’ recording of “Loan Me a Dime,” with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section wringing out pure heart and soul, or 22-year-old Duane Allman slaying it on electric guitar, or MLK Jr.’s “Dream” speech to a quarter-million people in the National Mall, or choose whichever other peak performances touch you and move you, and that you know come from that spiritual, egoless, timeless place. Then ask them what do those things have in common. And when they ask what, tell ‘em they were feelin’ it. That’s what.
My dad used to say, “Where there’s a will, there’s a relative.”
