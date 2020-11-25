Ron Colone: The effects of a scaled-down Thanksgiving

Sometimes when you eliminate the distractions and the trimmings, you can get down to the real meat and potatoes, or maybe just the potatoes if you happen to be a vegetarian.
Regardless where you might stand or how you might think, Thanksgiving 2020 will be unlike any we’ve experienced in at least 75 years (World War II) and probably more like 102 years (Spanish flu.)
In 1918, a third of the world’s population got infected by the flu, and close to 50 million people died, including nearly 700,000 Americans. (For those doing the math, American fatalities accounted for 0.1% of the deaths worldwide compared to now, where after one year of COVID-19, 20% of worldwide deaths will have been Americans.)
As was the case then, health experts are discouraging us from traveling and gathering in groups beyond our own individual households. While some will undoubtedly refuse to abide by the recommendations, we are, nonetheless, looking at a scaled-down version this year, which I think might be a good thing. Call it “a correction,” like when the stock or real estate markets level off if things get a little too crazy.
Maybe we’ve gotten a little too crazy with our holidays, as they have grown into a commercial avalanche that annually rips through our towns and cities, and our lives; a sales and marketing campaign that runs for the entire fourth quarter.
If I were rich, I’d carve out time to stretch my muscles and stretch my joints, and I would breathe in and breathe out, and I would visualize the light rising up and then descending...
Earlier this year, we witnessed the effects of shutting down businesses and factories, and cutting way back on transportation. One such result was an immediate reduction in pollution. Similarly, I think that with a little less of the hustle and bustle, a little less time spent in traffic and in transit, a little less food on the table and a few less faces around it, many of us might start to find ourselves slipping into a more reflective mood in which we contemplate our lives and loves, our losses and our lucky stars.
I will, I’m sure, be overcome with gratitude for the people: our immediate and extended family, our true and cherished friends, the ones who call and care and connect and aid and abet, with special mention going to the small group and select few with whom we‘ve been able to gather responsibly in socially distanced days.
I will give thanks for our home — the physical one we reside in which provides us shelter, comfort and constancy, and the deeper home of the heart in which we live and are unquestionably connected and sustained through the force of profound love and the inextinguishable flame of family fire.
Grief will, I’m sure, be a guest at our table, as we remember the parent who was plucked away from us in the midst of the maelstrom.
In a serious but not somber mood, I will say “thank you” inwardly but maybe outwardly, too, for:
- meaningful work that allows me to be flexible with my time and assertive with my talents, and that brings in enough money to pay the bills without an overly debilitating amount of debt and stress;
- (for) a reliable vehicle that’s safe and paid for;
- the daily reality that keeps us close to nature, among the trees and fields and hillsides and animals, in view of the mountains and close to the ocean, where we are safe from the threat of war and violence, and we can walk around without worrying what danger lurks;
- (for) our dogs, and all the loving years with them;
- our good health, and at the same time we will pray for our loved ones who suffer from sickness and disease;
- and … for this column, that the words I write appear in these pages and on these websites, and that people read and respond to them.
These are the things at Thanksgiving 2020 for which I am grateful, the measure of my well-being and the vision for life beyond the madness of these times.
It took a while, but in time we became perfectly capable of holding on to the idea that the glass, to some, could be half full, and to others half empty, depending on their predilection and experience.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com
