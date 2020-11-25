Ron Colone: The effects of a scaled-down Thanksgiving

Sometimes when you eliminate the distractions and the trimmings, you can get down to the real meat and potatoes, or maybe just the potatoes if you happen to be a vegetarian.

Regardless where you might stand or how you might think, Thanksgiving 2020 will be unlike any we’ve experienced in at least 75 years (World War II) and probably more like 102 years (Spanish flu.)

In 1918, a third of the world’s population got infected by the flu, and close to 50 million people died, including nearly 700,000 Americans. (For those doing the math, American fatalities accounted for 0.1% of the deaths worldwide compared to now, where after one year of COVID-19, 20% of worldwide deaths will have been Americans.)

As was the case then, health experts are discouraging us from traveling and gathering in groups beyond our own individual households. While some will undoubtedly refuse to abide by the recommendations, we are, nonetheless, looking at a scaled-down version this year, which I think might be a good thing. Call it “a correction,” like when the stock or real estate markets level off if things get a little too crazy.

Maybe we’ve gotten a little too crazy with our holidays, as they have grown into a commercial avalanche that annually rips through our towns and cities, and our lives; a sales and marketing campaign that runs for the entire fourth quarter.

Earlier this year, we witnessed the effects of shutting down businesses and factories, and cutting way back on transportation. One such result was an immediate reduction in pollution. Similarly, I think that with a little less of the hustle and bustle, a little less time spent in traffic and in transit, a little less food on the table and a few less faces around it, many of us might start to find ourselves slipping into a more reflective mood in which we contemplate our lives and loves, our losses and our lucky stars.