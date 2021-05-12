Sometimes the meaning of things change over time: take Mt. Rushmore.
For decades following its completion in 1941, it shone as a symbol of America, representing ruggedness and independence, the spirit of achievement, beauty, majesty and might — or, depending on your perspective, an assault on Indigenous people, the desecration of sacred lands, a trail of violence, and a record of lies and injustice.
Be that as it may, lately, the term “Mt. Rushmore” has moved beyond the presidency and instead has come to refer to the lists we create of “the greatest luminaries” in any particular field, and more specifically, to the first four names on that list that make up our own personal Mt. Rushmore.
This idea came up the other day when I was watching the events and proceedings surrounding the high-profile court trial in Minnesota, and I caught myself marveling over the fact that two of that state’s native sons would occupy spots on my personal Mt. Rushmore of American musical artists.
The next day, as I was still thinking about who I would add as the fourth figure on that mountain, for by then I had added a third, I happened to hear a group of sports writers discussing their Mt. Rushmore of NFL Quarterbacks. There was unanimous agreement among them on two of the quarterbacks, and five or six other names that appeared on several of their lists. Who would be on yours?
Today is Willie Mays’ birthday, and I know he’d be on my Mt. Rushmore of Baseball Players. Who would be on yours?
How about your Mt. Rushmore of Actors? Authors? Comedians? Horses?
I know things like this are trivial, but it’s fun; something my friends and I might mull over when we’re hanging out, relaxing. And since we’re all friends here, I ask, "Who would be on yours?" (Respond to all or any of the bolded topics above or below, or add your own, and email me if you want at ron.colone@gmail.com.)
It’s that picture of those heads carved into the rocks that gives us the model and leads to our considerations and discussions of the greatest of all time in any given field, which we now call the G.O.A.T., another phrase that has changed meaning over time.
That phrase “the greatest” brings to mind the first line of Allen Ginsberg’s poem: “I saw the greatest minds of my generation destroyed by madness.” Critics judged it to be (one of) the greatest poem(s) of the 20th century, placing it on the Mt. Rushmore of 20th Century American Poems.
In my long poem, “The Fish’s Lament,” which is a tribute, rip-off and respectful reinterpretation of Ginsberg’s poem, I changed “the greatest minds” to “the greatest hearts,” and it was conviction and faith that got ‘em.
It’s easier to reach consensus on the greatest athletes and entertainers than it is the greatest hearts and minds, but the Mt. Rushmore game isn’t about consensus; it’s about playing with each other, recognizing and acknowledging who and what we regard as great, knowing there will be disagreement and variance, and welcoming a conversation and exchange.
The guys who were responsible for making Mt. Rushmore happen back in the 1920s — they didn’t agree. The historian, who today would get the “Conceived By” credit if Mt. Rushmore were a film, envisioned it as an homage to the heroes of the Wild West, including Buffalo Bill, Crazy Horse, Wild Bill Hickock, Chief Red Cloud, Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea, but the designers and businessmen, the politicians and financiers, thought it had to be something “bigger” than that.
So they went with presidents instead.
Imagine being bigger than the West. (My friend, Dave Stamey, would laugh.) I wonder if any of those people could have possibly imagined that a full century later their awesome monument, built to attract tourists to the Black Hills of South Dakota, would provide a model for a popular trivia game that stokes a national obsession with “Best Of” lists — one that transcends the presidency and extends even beyond the West.