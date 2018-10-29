Looking through old photos, I recalled one of the first times I ever flew. I was traveling to Greensboro, N.C., without my family, to meet with my best friend and his family for a vacation in the Carolinas.
They had made arrangements for a friend whose name was Bob Dylan to accompany me on the trip. I got so excited because I was already a huge Dylan fan, even though I knew it wasn’t going to be the Bob Dylan.
Turned out his name was Bob Dillon, and he worked for General Motors. I remember he smoked the whole way from Detroit to Greensboro. You could do that in those days on airplanes, and pretty much everywhere else.
My youth is filled with memories of my father with a cigarette in his mouth, while both his hands were occupied with some task or another, like fixing the lawnmower or sliding wood across his table saw, and me watching as the spent ash would grow and the smoke would build up in his mouth and lungs, and he would start coughing.
He smoked in the car, with us in it, and in the house, where there were ashtrays in all the rooms. He even smoked in the hospital bed, when he almost cut himself in half and had to get 375 stitches.
He was a three-pack-a-day guy until the age of 52, when he went to a hypnotist, one time, and then never smoked again — 38 more years.
Smoking was everywhere. In today’s context, it’s hard to believe, but my high school had a smoking area for students, and it would be packed at recess and in between classes with kids smoking.
Nowadays, smoking in enclosed public places is banned in most places. The change started in 1964, with the monumental Surgeon General’s report stating that smoking is hazardous to your health, followed by the requirement that the warning appear on the outside of cigarette packs.
Next, came the ban on radio and TV advertising, followed by another Surgeon General’s warning, which pointed out the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.
The big blow came in 1998, with the mega-lawsuit that ordered tobacco companies to pay more than $200 billion to reimburse states for health-care costs.
While sales of cigarettes have fallen by more than 35 percent in the last 20 years, revenues have grown by 35 percent, as the price of cigarettes has doubled over that time.
The new thing in smoking is vaping, which refers to the act of inhaling vapor rather than smoke through the mouthpiece of an electronic device that heats liquid to produce a vapor. We think of it as smoking because there’s puffing and nicotine, which is extracted from tobacco, and because when it is exhaled it looks like smoke, but there’s no smoke, so technically it’s not smoking.
Early evidence — considering these things have only been around for 10 years — suggests the absence of tar and thousands of other toxic chemicals makes vaping a healthier, or at least less unhealthy, choice than cigarettes. Whether it is any less addictive is unclear, and considering that tobacco companies, which have employed such dastardly methods over the years to hook smokers and make their products ever-more addictive, have gotten majorly involved in the vaping business, we are understandably wary of where this might be leading.
Now cannabis is legal in most places for recreational and/or medicinal uses. It, too, is believed to offer myriad health benefits, though there is some concern as to the impact on automobile safety.
Whether the advent of vaping and cannabis will come to be seen as a significant health advancement, like vaccines, antibiotics and imaging techniques, remains to be seen, but I find the evolution of smoking, through the lens of health, public safety, fashion and social norms to be a fascinating study.