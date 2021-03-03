Sometimes, you get reminded — in a big way — of something you already knew. It happened, for me, a few days ago, when my sister sent me birthday wishes via social media, and she linked it to a song my family used to play and that she used to sing to me from the time I was an infant and all through my toddler and early childhood years.

The song is “Mr. Blue,” by The Fleetwoods.

It came out the year I was born and immediately shot to the top of the charts. Like the others who saw my sister’s post, I clicked on the song to listen, and by the time I got to the first chorus, I was crying my eyes out. I kid you not, tears were streaming down my cheeks. That’s when I was reminded of the thing I already knew, which is the powerful effect music can have on our emotions.

With pockets of water gathering in and spilling out the sides of my eye sockets, my gal looked at me with a quizzical expression, and asked, “What is it … what’s it reminding you of?”

I could barely talk, I was so choked up, but I managed to summons sound and spit out the words, “My whole life!”

I think at first, she took it wrong, as if I was saying I’m mister blue, as in unhappy, but what I meant is that the song has been with me for my entire time on this earth.

That’s what I was thinking about — my entire time on this earth — and I saw the assemblage of energy and experiences that is “me” like it was a swarm of bees, moving as a unit, dipping and darting and rolling and buzzing along but within a distinct and definite boundary and shape.

As tears continued to swell, a flurry of memories streamed through my consciousness, starting with the first house I lived in with my family, and the parents and older siblings who all played “Mr. Blue” on the hi-fi for me, and how smooth and comforting it was to go to bed to. I recalled the light blue label on the 45, and then in quick succession, or maybe it all overlapped, I flashed on other houses, bedrooms and stereo systems … different states and cities, different towns and people and relationships; all the threads that weave together to form the fabric of my life.

With a forceful outward puff of air, I was able at last to find deep enough breaths to slow the flood of emotion and regain my ability to speak.

“Now that,” I exclaimed, “is one heck of a reminder as to the power of music.”

In my role as a journalist, and as a producer of documentary films, I have had occasion to interview many musicians along the way, and while I know some would prefer not to try and demystify the mystical, I often invite them, nonetheless, to comment on “the power of music.” Ray Charles (yes, thee Ray Charles!) was one of the ones I asked about it. He said songs bring you back to the first time you heard them, to where you were and who you were with and what was going on in your life; so yeah, music has the power to connect you to different times and different places and different emotions. (And by the way, Janis Ian, who I also interviewed and who can be seen in a recent episode of TFT-TV, said the same thing with the same awareness.)

In his song “Young Americans,” David Bowie asked, “Ain’t there one damn song that can make me break down and cry?” I found out this week, there is definitely one that can do it to me.

Psychological research says crying is healing, and 89% of weepers feel better afterward. If that’s what is meant by the “healing power of music,” (and even if it’s not), then, yeah, I got healed on my birthday listening to “Mr. Blue,” by The Fleetwoods.

