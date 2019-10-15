There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
I don’t know his name, or what he does or really anything about him, but every once in a while he shows up in my dreams, and when this happens, sure enough, the next day I end up running into him in the market, or a restaurant, or jogging around town. I’ve gone up to him and told him about it a couple times now, but he doesn’t seem interested in hearing or talking about it other than to say, “That’s just wrong on so many levels.”
I wouldn’t say it’s wrong, but it is strange, don’t you think?
Like my daily experiences with clocks are strange. I’ve described this phenomenon before, where when I randomly look to see what time it is and the numbers on the digital readout are all the same or repeat themselves, such as 10:10, 11:11, 12:12, etc. This happens not sometimes, and not each and every time, but most of the time. I don’t wish for it to happen, or hope that it happens, it just happens, and I enjoy it every time.
I see people post pictures on social media of watches and clocks and microwave ovens showing a time where the numbers are the same, and I think if I were to do that, I’d be posting all day long.
I think this latest dream-followed-by-a-sighting might’ve been just what the doctor ordered, for though there is already plenty of stuff in life and in the world that is beyond my comprehension and unexplainable, I guess I needed something strange to come along and knock me upside the head to remind me of all the weird wonderful things that have happened, and that continue to happen to me, in my life.
I am as certain of them as I am of anything, but still that does not diminish the uncertainty regarding and surrounding them. Like shooting stars, they happen all the time, but it’s only when we see one streaking across the sky that it makes us go, “Wow!”
Never once have I calculated where a sighting or a strange encounter might occur, and yet there have been so many. So why, I wonder, after all I’ve seen and felt and been through, would I suddenly feel such a strong desire for more reliable cause-and-effect relationships, and feel so compelled to grasp and seize the laws that govern, and use them to my advantage in the physical world.
The answer is no great mystery — it’s about money and security and standing. But if that means letting go of spontaneity, synchronicity and the mysteries and the magical moments that are beyond the scope of our normal, or even scientific, understanding and explanations, then it’s not worth the price. Far greater to me is the value of experience. The non-material treasures; the collection of tales. In these, I am as rich as anyone.
Why waste time forging a different persona. I’m the guy who looks at clocks and sees the numbers all the same. The guy who sees and dreams about people before he runs into them on the street. The one who meets or remembers people from the long-ago past in the most unlikely of situations. I’m the one who got talked to by a whale, and had it later corroborated by an Indian chief, and who has been witness to so many unexplainable occurrences along the way.
And if those are the things they were to put on a stone to mark my time here on Earth after I’m gone, I would be more than fine with that because it’s my truth.