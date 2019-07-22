When I was little, my parents, aunts and uncles had either a St. Christopher medal clipped to their car visor or a little St. Christopher statuette balanced on the dashboard of their car.
He was the patron saint of travelers, so they displayed these relics as an invisible holy shield to protect them against car accidents and other mishaps.
But then something strange happened. I remember there came a day, long before I ever started driving on my own, when St. Christopher was suddenly cut from the team. That is, he was ousted from the Catholic Calendar, which determines, among other things, when feast days and holy days are observed.
My recollection of it was that the reason for his demotion was not because of anything specific that he did or didn’t do, but because church historians couldn’t prove that everything said about or attributed to him was true, as if that was ever a stumbling block for beatification and canonization.
They claimed that over time St. Christopher had become a composite of other large and noble characters, including Hercules and Buddha, and that good and righteous acts committed by others were credited to him. Some doubted whether he ever existed at all. They called him a legend, but not in the sense that, say, Dr. J was a legend on the hardwood, but more like how Paul Bunyan is a legend of the Great Lakes and the Northern woods. Like Paul Bunyan, St. Christopher is said to have been unusually large, and he remains so, in the hearts of Catholics all over the world.
When I turned 16 and got my driver’s license, my parents gave me a beat-up car of my own, and sure enough, even though six years had passed since his demotion, there was a St. Christopher medal on the visor, and I kept it clipped there for as long as I drove that car.
Interestingly, the first car I had that didn’t sport a St. Christopher medal burst into flames as I was speeding along Interstate 44 outside of Tulsa, Okla. One could ask or wonder whether it had anything to do with the absence of the medal, but then again, I walked away from that episode unscathed, so there is that to consider, as far as the bad news/good news goes.
Lest anyone feel sorry for St. Christopher for being stripped of his standing, it should be remembered that it happened to 92 other saints on that same day in 1969, including St. Nicholas, the man behind Santa Claus, and St. George, the slayer of the dragon. None of them were actually de-sainted, just downgraded to second-class status, which left many devout Catholics confused and filled with questions.
While I remember it being somewhat of a big deal at the time, kind of like when the International Astronomical Union announced that Pluto was no longer a planet, the furor eventually quieted down, and you started seeing less and less of the medals and statues in cars.
As far as I’m concerned, I’ll take the legend over the historical accuracy any day. So, give me Paul Bunyan, give me John Henry, Johnny Appleseed, Pecos Bill, Huck Finn, Pocahontas, Mike Fink, Whiskey Jack, the White Buffalo, Sasquatch, Annie Oakley, Earl Manigault, the Galloping Ghost, El Brazo Onofre, Juan Murrieta, Everett Ruess, Evangeline, Mulla Nasrudin — and yes, give me St. Christopher.
