In honor of Mother’s Day, and since song lyrics are my thing, I thought maybe I’ll cite some lyrics — off the top of my head, mind you — that have the word “mother” in them.
The first one that came to mind was, “When I find myself in times of trouble/Mother Mary comes to me/Speaking words of wisdom/Let it Be,” from “Let It Be” by Paul McCartney.
Next was Marvin Gaye’s, “Mother, mother, There’s too many of you crying/And brother, brother, brother, there’s far too many of you dying/You know we’ve got to find a way/to bring some love in here today.”
Once I stopped to think about it, I recalled, without much effort or help from the Internet:
Paul Simon singing, “I would not give you false hope/On this strange and mournful day/But the mother and child reunion/is only a motion away.”
John Lennon crying, “Mother/You had me/But I never had you,” from “Mother,” and also from “Yer Blues” him screaming out, “My Mother was of the sky/My father was of the Earth/I am of the universe and you know what that’s worth.”
Prince, singing “Maybe you’re just like my mother/She’s never satisfied/Why do we scream at each other?/This is what it sounds like/When doves cry.”
Bob Dylan from “I Shall Be Free No. 10” going, “99, 100, 101, 102/Your mother won’t even recognize you.” And in “Times Are a-Changin” warning, “Mothers and fathers throughout the land/Don’t criticize what you can’t understand.”
I thought of Ryan Bingham, when he played here at Tales from the Tavern, and his song, “Tell my mother I miss her so.” The Beatles’ “Happiness Is a Warm Gun,” where they keep repeating, “Mother superior jump the gun.” And yet another Dylan line, from “Joey,” where he mourns, “Sister Jaqueline and Carmela and Mother Mary all did weep/I heard his best friend Frankie say/He ain’t dead, he’s just asleep.”
But when Jerry Jeff’s “Up against the wall/redneck mother,” came to mind, I decided – that’s it, this isn’t getting us anywhere.
You see, I’m putting this book together, and have been for several years. It’s called “The Rock Philosopher’s Book of Quotes.” It’s like Bartlett’s Book of Quotations in that you can look up different topics, alphabetically, and find what all these different people, in my case songwriters, had to say about it. Like for instance:
Life — “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans,” John Lennon.
Friendship — “Only your friend knows your secret, so only he could reveal it,” Bob Marley.
Conscience — “All the guns and all the words and all the laws and all the cops can't make you live against your conscience,” Michael On Fire.
Belief (or maybe this one will appear under “Trust” or “Credibility” — “People say believe half of what you see/Son, and none of what you hear,” – Barrett Strong and Norman Whitfield.
I don’t know about you, but I think all of those lines offer potent commentary on the subjects. I also think, after having gone through this exercise, that “mother” probably won’t be one of the subjects included in my book, as none of the lyrics cited here say all that much about the topic.
As for Mother’s Day, I’ll just say, to my own 93-year-old mother, “Thank you, I love you, your heart is so incredibly big and ceaselessly caring,” and to my wife, the mother of my child, “You’re such a great mom, which is one of the many things I respect, admire and appreciate about you.”
To all mother’s everywhere – Happy Mother’s Day.