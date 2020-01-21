Ron Colone: Rocking the matter of recognition

I’ve been noticing a lot of chatter on social media about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In this the 35th year of enshrining people who have “influenced the development of Rock and Roll,” eight new members were recently inducted, six performers and two non-performers.
Naturally, there’s disagreement over the artists who were nominated and eventually selected, and even more consternation over some of the ones who weren’t. Nothing new there. It happens every year, with all of the various halls of fame and awards programs.
Usually, the charge leveled against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is that certain styles or genres, such as rap and heavy metal, are discriminated against, and that there is a gender bias against women, but this year a rapper, a hard-rock band and a woman were all inducted, so maybe things are changing.
Another point of contention has to do with what can and can’t rightfully be called “rock and roll.” I guess if you’re thinking that it’s a particular sound or style based on a 12-bar structure, or that it’s dependent on certain types of instruments, beats or melodies, or anything like that, you might as well just stop inducting people right now because, frankly, I don’t hear anything out there on the radio or on television that sounds like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Bo Diddley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, Bill Haley, Big Joe Turner or any of that early stuff that defined rock and roll before it splintered off into all the subdivisions of rock and pop music.
Like Hall of Famer Joan Jett said in one of the greatest acceptance speeches ever, “Rock and Roll is about more than the music. It’s a language of a subculture that has made eternal teenagers of all who follow it. A subculture of integrity, rebellion, frustration, alienation and the glue that set several generations free from unnatural societal and self-suppression. It’s a meaningful way to express dissent, upset the status quo, stir up revolution and fight for human rights. It’s an idea and an ideal.”
She also said, “We’ve become so conditioned to measuring the impact of the music in terms of dollar signs only that we forget what it’s about. It’s about emotion, expression, giving a voice to those who aren’t satisfied fitting into whatever box they were given.”
I recently heard there are something like 30,000 new songs a day released on social media, and from my perspective, most of them seem to emerge from and are firmly rooted in a desire to fit comfortably and plunge willingly into “whatever box they are given,” and to happily allow that box to squeeze in tighter and tighter, and become smaller and smaller, as they strive to satisfy some formula for commercial success.
Great work does not always get recognized. Among the musical artists who never won a Grammy are the Beach Boys, The Who, The Doors, Jimmy Buffett, CCR, Queen, Guns N’ Roses and Jimi Hendrix, though Hendrix was given a Lifetime Achievement Award 22 years after his death.
The fans and so-called experts of music — and sports — will continue to argue over who should and shouldn’t be in Halls of Fame. That’s all fine and dandy, but for the artists — and yeah, the athletes too — I would offer this encouraging pearl given to me by my friend, the great poet Dan Gerber, who, I’m sure, was quoting someone else, though I don’t recall who. He said, “Our business is to create art. What the world makes of it, that’s their business.”
Here’s to the Hall of Famers, but also to all of those who’ve done stellar work that hasn’t been recognized.
