Ron Colone: Rocking the matter of recognition

I’ve been noticing a lot of chatter on social media about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In this the 35th year of enshrining people who have “influenced the development of Rock and Roll,” eight new members were recently inducted, six performers and two non-performers.

Naturally, there’s disagreement over the artists who were nominated and eventually selected, and even more consternation over some of the ones who weren’t. Nothing new there. It happens every year, with all of the various halls of fame and awards programs.

Usually, the charge leveled against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is that certain styles or genres, such as rap and heavy metal, are discriminated against, and that there is a gender bias against women, but this year a rapper, a hard-rock band and a woman were all inducted, so maybe things are changing.