Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them to let you sink down a bit, but not so far as to go smashing and crashing down to the ground. Sometimes we’re reluctant to admit that, as if it’s giving too much power to others or not taking enough responsibility for ourselves. We don’t want to over-emphasize the importance of other people doing things for us and coming to our rescue, as if that’s somehow not admirable or independent enough.