So, have you adjusted yet to the time change?
I know it was a couple weeks ago, but when we were reminded it was time to change the clocks, I thought we already voted on this and decided not to do it anymore. So much for the will of the people.
Actually, what we voted on was to let our state Legislature vote for us to stay on daylight saving time all the time.
There’s a catch, though. Before it can actually happen, the U.S. Congress has to vote on it and say, 'OK, states (at present there are 28 of them looking to stop falling back and springing forward), you can go ahead and vote to stop changing your clocks.'
Several states have already voted on it, so when Congress finally gets around to it they’ll be ready.
Florida, Washington and Oregon already have passed laws to stay on daylight saving time permanently, but the Oregon one has a caveat requiring both Washington and California to do it first, and while a bill passed in the California Assembly, it stalled in the Senate.
Some states want to stay on daylight saving time permanently. Some want to stay on standard time and never go to daylight saving time. Then, there are others saying we’ll go either way, as long as we don’t have to change it from one to the other in spring and fall.
It really points out how arbitrary it all is, if you can just say I’d like it to be this time instead of that time when the sun rises or sets.
In more primitive times, we had day and night. The movements of the sun, moon and stars, the cycles in nature, the time when buds sprout, and flowers bloom and leaves fall, and frost blankets the fields, and rivers freeze, and birds fly south, and squirrels stockpile the nuts.
As we became more civilized, we required greater precision so as to coordinate our activities with others in our communities.
Today, so much of our lives are ordered according to the clock. We need it to know what time the store opens, or the bank closes, or school begins, or when to be at work. We need to designate tea time, or tee time, or kickoff time. We plan around arrival and departure times, meeting times, meal times, bedtime, and we set our alarms for what time to wake.
They say time takes its toll, and in the last couple weeks, I’ve heard people blaming the time change for everything from car crashes to low attendance at community events to nastiness in the grocery store to snide comments on social media. I guess some people are just having a hard time with change, disruption and recalibration.
Others say time is money, but not me, because I know everyone, regardless how much money they have, eventually runs out of time.
As far as this clock thing goes, I have the clock on my phone, the clock in my car and the clock on my stove. As I have written about many times before, pretty much every time I look at any one of those clocks, the numerals are all the same or repeating, such as 10:10, 11:11, 12:12, etc. Then there’s the imaginary clock I have hanging on an imaginary wall, and every time I look at it the time says "now."
I guess that’s the message for this and for all time, because no matter which time zone you’re in, or whether you are or aren’t on daylight saving time, it’s the only real answer to, 'What time is it?'
