This past week marked one year since everything started shutting down on a mass scale due to COVID-19.

I know because I was emceeing a music festival in Arizona and I got chastised for wearing gloves and a scarf around my face.

That was just the beginning, and in the months that followed, our lives changed in so many ways.

As I was sitting here reflecting on those changes, a column came to mind that I wanted to write, about how even though we do our best to remain balanced and respond to the situation in ways that are positive and consistent with our beliefs, values and principles, still, we go through our ups and downs and our difficulties in dealing with it.

Ron Colone: Capitol Hill, and one for the record I would pick a kid and ask — when were you born, and then I would turn to the paper that was published closest to that date to show what was happening in the town at that time. My editor said, "that’s one of the reasons newspapers are important; they provide an historical record of the events that take place."

I thought I would incorporate the information I picked up earlier in the day while reading a report in, of all places, a marketing trade journal about how creating meaningful rituals in our daily lives can go a long way toward combatting loneliness. The report said that people who experience chronic loneliness often feel their lives lack meaning, and that rituals, even simple daily ones, can help create meaning.

Being a “ritual enthusiast” myself, and having a slew of my own private rituals, including daily walks out to what has become my “prayer post,” I figured I could offer all sorts of useful and amusing tips.

But even though that’s the column I wanted to write, there was another one trying to write itself, which emerged spontaneously when I typed out the question. Who could’ve imagined it, because if we are to be honest, then we have to admit that a lot of people, including leading experts in the fields of infectious disease and public health preparedness, directors of research, advisers on policy and specialists in response have long talked about it, written about it and reported on it, publicly and professionally, as part of their job. They have proclaimed, loud and clear and time and time again, that we as a nation are not ready for a pandemic, and that time is running out to come up with a plan.

Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence Yesterday, I was getting ready to take out the trash and my wife said, “it’s blue this week,” meaning the blue recycling container. I wasn’t so sure about that, though, so I decided to step out and see what the neighbors were doing.

Our “Intelligence Community,” meaning the whole bunch of initialed organizations whose job it is to assess and deal with threats to our national security, issued warning after warning that the U.S. (and the whole world) is unprepared for, and vulnerable to, a global outbreak of contagious disease. Even the national security council’s own director of medical and biodefense preparedness pointed to a pandemic as our nation’s No. 1 health security concern.

Writers and novelists, too, have long conceived of similar plots, in some cases with amazing accuracy, and a psychic or two predicted it in great detail.

All of this … a year, two years, 10, 15, even 30 years before it actually happened.

So, it’s not a matter of not having been warned, or not having thought about it; it’s a matter of not addressing it.

Ron Colone: Here’s to nicknames I’ve always loved nicknames. When I was growing up, everyone in my group of friends had a nickname; Spiff, Speen, Spoon, Sparky, Gill, Gabe, Guns, Goober, Shrod, Sheepdog, Habes. And Decky, Bean, Bag and Bubba, to name but a few.

I thought, 'Well, maybe this is going to be another of the unexpected 'good' consequences that come from this 'bad' situation, like the way the canals in Venice or the skies over China cleaned up with the reduction in commercial activity.'

Maybe now, I thought, we’ll finally start heeding the warnings and not prioritize old paradigm economic concerns over present and future threats to health and human safety.

And as those two columns were heading off in different directions, I got stuck in between, and I struggled with it all night and half the morning, going back and forth from one to the other.

Finally, exasperated, I decided maybe this is a case of “and” instead of “or.” Maybe it’s, what they might call in the grocery business, “a twofer" — two for the price of one.

In this case, it’s a reminder that rituals can imbue our lives with meaning, and that learning about things and how they work, ourselves and the world is useless if we don’t incorporate it into our lives.

Ron Colone: Reality as the basis of a new agreement While our own views may have been reasonably arrived at, many of us contend that the other guy’s views are quite obviously shaped by how and where and from whom they get their information.

Ron Colone: Matters of fact and personality type Maybe the core impulses that relate to personality “types” can help explain our divergent visions for America the Beautiful.

Ron Colone: When faced with 'either/or,' choose 'and' "...in our personal lives we place all sorts of artificial limitations on ourselves by framing things as either/or and convincing ourselves it’s one or the other."