The Nazarene described the relationship as that of Father and Son, and while I know language is severely limited, and was even more so then than now, there is no case I know of where the father did not precede the son.
So, it would seem He chose that particular metaphor for a reason, not only to imply the unconditional love a parent has for a child but also the temporal relationship of the one who came before and the one who followed after. If there is a temporal relationship between the Father and Son does that not dispel the idea that both are eternal and equal? It’s a mystery, for sure, and a paradox, though that in itself doesn’t necessarily render it untrue.
And what of this three-in-one system of government we have, in which the three branches are considered separate but equal? Are they? As with the Deity, one of the branches came first. There was a Congress before there was a president or federal courts. Sure, a system of checks and balances has been put in to ensure no one branch can become too powerful, but that doesn’t mean they’re equal. When you add up all of their “cans” and “can’ts,” Congress, in theory, holds the most power. It can involve itself in the actions of the other branches in ways that the others can’t. It can override presidential vetoes, it can redesign the courts, it can change the Constitution. Its members are immune from arrest when they are conducting legislative business, they can determine their own rules, and they set their own pay, something the other branches can’t do. However, in polarized times such as these, the threshold — a super majority — is too high for Congress to actually seize its full power.
I am wondering how the heck did I get here, because, in sitting down to write this column, I certainly didn’t set out to talk about God or religion, or government, or the separation of powers. Rather, my aim was to explore the idea of chronology. Specifically, I was thinking about the four primal elements of earth, air, fire and water, and which came first.
I know some people laugh at the notion that I or anyone would even call or consider them elements anymore, but for more than 2,000 years people believed these four qualities or conditions, or whatever we want to call them, formed the basis of all matter. I think about them not in terms of chemical composition or molecular structures but more in terms of a person’s traits or tendencies.
To ruminate upon which came first involves conjecture because all of our attempts to describe Creation start with the very first instant after whatever happened happened.
If we are to go with the Big Bang Theory, and accept that in the beginning was some small singularity that then expanded over the next 14 billion years, then it would seem fire-air-water-earth would seem like a reasonable progression to explain a system that is gradually cooling to form material bodies in space.
Then again, isn’t flame a reaction of gases and solids, and would that mean air and maybe even earth preceded fire? Not to mention the new studies revealing that water is older than the sun.
Time and chronology might seem straightforward, but physicists and philosophers now hold that time is not a one-way street. The past affects the future, the future can change the past, and both determine the present.
To some, this might seem like a whole lot of nonsense, but to me these are matters worth pondering. Such are the journeys we take in pondering the imponderable.
There’s this mood I get in when it’s overcast, when it’s cool and moist outside, and the wind is a bit blustery. As moods go, it’s one of my f…