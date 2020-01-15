Ron Colone: Personal and collective memories

Another one was in June 1993. I know it was June because it was the final night of the NBA season. We were in Chicago, playing the Beat Kitchen, and that city’s beloved Bulls, with Jordan, Pippen and Grant, were on the tube taking out the Phoenix Suns, with Charles Barkley and company, in game six of the series to win their third consecutive NBA Championship.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was a front room in the club, where the bar and all the TVs were, and a separate back room, where the stage was. No one wanted to come into the back room as long as that game was on. Heck, even we wanted to watch the game, but the manager insisted we play.

It was disappointing and dispiriting, but it became a little less so the next night when we returned to the club to see the great Pharaoh Sanders play, and again only a few people ventured into that back room. There was a measure of solace to be had in seeing this giant of jazz and spirit play to a handful of people. We felt bad for him, but maybe just a little bit better about ourselves, and on that night, I think, accepted the maxim that the better you get the smaller your audience gets.