Ron Colone: People are cooling off

By now, we’ve all had someone point a digital thermometer at our forehead to check our temperature before being granted access into some public space, whether it’s a bank, a doctor’s office, a restaurant or whatever.
I don’t know about you, but every time I’ve had my temperature taken by one of these devices, I’m told it’s 97.5 degrees (plus-or-minus a 1/10 of a degree.) I’ve come to accept it, even though we’ve always been told that “normal” is 98.6 degrees.
A lot of us have even taken to saying, “I run low,” meaning that “my” temperature routinely registers lower than “normal.” That’s not quite correct, though; it’s not that you or me or any of us run lower than normal, it’s that 98.6 degrees is no longer considered normal body temperature for humans.
That’s right.
Researchers have determined that the average “normal” human body temperature is now 97.5 degrees, down from the standard 98.6 degrees established in the 1840s by the German physician Carl Reinhold August Wunderlich.
Wunderlich, who reportedly used a thermometer that was a foot long and required 20 minutes to register the temperature, was instrumental during his time in changing the Western European concept of fever being a disease to it being a symptom of disease.
Though people generally still cling to 98.6 degrees as “normal,” lower body temperatures among healthy adults have been widely reported in recent years. A 2017 study of 35,000 adults in the U.K. found average body temperature to be 97.9 degrees, and a 2019 study at Stanford University involving hundreds of thousands of participants showed that normal body temperature (in Palo Alto) is 97.5 degrees.
The question we all ask is, 'Why?' What accounts for the drop in body temperature? One explanation is that modern health care, improved hygiene, clean water, vaccinations, antibiotics and the use of commonly-used anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing drugs, like ibuprofen, all have resulted in lower rates and decreased duration of lingering mild infections, which are associated with fever and an increase in body temperature.
Another possibility is that modern conveniences, like heaters and air conditioners, and high-tech fabrics for hot and cold weather make it such that our bodies don’t have to work as hard to regulate temperature.
But neither of these hypotheses explain why the same drop in body temperature seen in modern cultures also has been observed in a primitive tribe living in a remote region of the Amazon, where technology and innovation are not part of the daily reality.
What is different is the time frame in which these changes have taken place. The same level of decline in body temperature that has occurred in the U.S. over the past 150 to 200 years has been observed in the Tsimane tribe in the jungles of Bolivia in just 16 years. The average body temperature among this indigenous population is now 97.7 degrees, compared to 98.3 degrees, when the study began.
Again, the question is, 'Why?'
Is something happening in people? Or to the planet? Does it have to do with energy fields, or radiation, or pollution, or are we cooling off as a way of dealing with global warming?
While researchers suggest that there are likely many different factors involved, no one seems to have a definitive answer.
Regardless, I think this bodes well and comes as good news, for if ever it was important to bring down the temperature and let cooler heads prevail, it is now.
