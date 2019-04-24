As I stood in front of the store, leaning on the cement post drinking my coffee and gazing out at the world, a quiet and passive observer for the first time in days if not weeks, I saw and mentally took note that a parking lot, fine for Toyotas, Mini Coopers and duallys becomes a mess.
For those who don’t know, a dually is one of those big pickups that has two sets of wheels in back. It’s wider and longer than most cars and trucks.
It was, of course, the relativity theory restated, once again, in freshly-pertinent terms.
In almost any city that exact same expanse of blacktop, pavers and painted lines would be hailed for offering a good 150 parking spaces, but when you fill it with ranch trucks and distracted tourists, it’s loathed for providing only 87.
Imagine how radical it must’ve been when people first started toying around with the idea of relativity. Einstein gets credit for being the one who described it with his “thought experiments” involving moving trains, and who wrote it down in a math equation for all the scientific community to behold, but we all know people understood the concept of relativity from their own everyday experience long before Einstein.
An easy and obvious example comes from the idea of visibility, meaning how far into the distance you can see. Even our long-ago ancestors understood you can see farther from up on top of the hill than you can from down in the gully, or on a clear day compared to a cloudy day.
Just like I knew, well before I ever started studying physics, the absurdity, if not the intentional hilarity, of a remark muttered by my friend when we were boys at football practice, and the coach told us to face north for our calisthenics and stretching. A teammate asked, “Which way is north,” to which my friend replied, “North is always to your right.”
The notion of relativity is always upsetting to those who want, and preach on behalf of, absolute truth. Like it was for the defenders of Newton, whose beautiful laws of motion break down when things get really small or really fast. And like it is for defenders of religion, who would speak out against certain moral attitudes and behaviors on the basis that they are in violation of some absolute truth.
The trick, I guess, is to know which are the relative truths and which, if any, are the absolutes. Clearly, there are a lot of things that at one time may have been believed to be absolutely true that aren’t any more. For instance, if you get shot through the heart you’ll die. But then they started finding Korean War vets, 50 years later, who obviously had been shot through the heart and didn’t die.
Or, if you stick your hand in fire, you’ll be burned, until science teachers started entertaining their junior high classrooms with a demonstration that involved them sticking their hand, covered with a mixture of water and alcohol, into a flame and not being burned by it.
The point is there are plenty of things people claim to be true that are relatively true, or that we used to think were absolutely true that aren’t anymore. But that doesn’t mean nothing is.
I need only to ponder my earlier example regarding direction. When it comes to right and left, direction depends on which way you’re facing, but when it comes to north, south, east and west, is there anywhere on Earth where north is not north?
Likewise, is there anywhere we can go where our experience of a place is not affected, at least in part, by what we bring with us?
It is the relationship between the observer and the observed.