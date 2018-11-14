We were sitting out in front of the restaurant shooting the breeze when this car pulled up, and an old guy got out and gingerly made his way up the steps to the front door.
He was wearing a ball cap that identified him as a Korean War veteran, so I said, “Thanks for your service.” He nodded, and went into the restaurant.
My friend said, “Do you think it’s possible that guy knows something you don’t?”
I thought he was just stating the obvious, but then he said, “Or that woman over there,” as he pointed to the gal from the CrossFit studio who was running down the block.
“Do you think she might know something you don’t?”
At that point I knew he was obviously setting it up to make a point, and then he added, “Or anybody, everybody!”
He didn’t have to convince me because I’m big on the idea that everybody has their own unique life experience, and we are all pieces of a big puzzle that come together to form the grand mosaic.
He said, “So I’ve been trying to approach everybody I come in contact with from the perspective of what can I learn from this person, but the only way I can do that is to be open-minded and open-hearted. As a result, I am a much happier person than I used to be--when I just kind of dismissed people and looked at them mostly as fools and idiots.”
Wow, no question he had something in mind there, and he said it in a way that was hard to argue with, not that I would want to argue, or contest the idea that we’ve all traveled unique paths to get to our particular point of view; or that how happy we are has something to do with how open we are.
People talk about the great political divide in our country and how we can possibly get beyond it. One way would be if we could approach our daily interactions in the way described by my transformed friend. If we could start out from a place of respect, of allowing people the benefit of their experience, as opposed to immediately putting them inside a box and labeling it according to their party affiliation or their social-economic views, perhaps we could open doors and build bridges, if not to the other side, at least to our own happier, more-fulfilled selves.
I have another friend who likes to say, “Happiness is an inside job,” meaning it is determined more by what goes on in here than out there. Different people need different things to be happy, but psychological research strongly suggests one thing that makes everyone happier is a commitment to life-long learning. It makes us feel more socially connected, which contributes to a healthier life, especially as we grow older. It increases our sense of fulfillment, knowing we are continuing to grow and develop, and be valid and vital, and have meaningful experiences.
Some people only want happiness on their own terms, that is, only if it comes through some very specific thing they attain, obtain, acquire, or that is supplied to them from the outside world, including through what other people think or do or say. The life-long learning approach says we hold a master key, and it is the attitude with which we approach our daily interactions with other people, with the environment, and even with ourselves.
I know in these tense and troubled times this sounds Pollyanna-ish, but that doesn’t make it any less true. I’m not suggesting we compromise our principles, or forfeit our knowledge or wisdom, or give up fighting, only that peace and happiness are not that hard or far off if we could just humble ourselves to the point of admitting maybe we don’t know everything.