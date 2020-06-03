Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

“If you don’t believe there’s a price

For this sweet paradise,

Just remind me to show you the scars.” — Bob Dylan

I stepped out of the shower, glanced down and happened to notice the inch-and-a-half-long scar on the top of my foot.

While I definitely remember getting it, and the sensation of the cut that caused it, I couldn’t recall how or at what stage of my life it happened.

I’m almost certain it was when I lived in Arizona, so that narrows it down to a four-year period, but that’s about as close as I can get.

It shocked me that I couldn’t remember, for I have long thought I would always recall the circumstances behind every scar on my body.

Curious as to whether the one on my foot was an anomaly, I inspected my hands, and the first one I spotted, on my upturned palm, likewise, was beyond reach in that I could recall the sensation but not the circumstances.

For one who is known among my long-time friends for having an extraordinary memory, this was, indeed, disconcerting. I looked at my other hand, and turning it over saw two more scars, both of which, thankfully, I was able to remember the when, where and how.

I tried remembering the last time I remembered the circumstances surrounding the scar on my foot. I’m quite certain it wasn’t all that long ago had you asked me what caused that scar on my foot, I would’ve been able to tell you in a heartbeat, and I’m almost as certain the memory of it will surface again at some point. Kind of like how on some days you can remember the name of the actor who starred in a particular movie, then on some days you can’t.

Since we’re talking memory loss, it is, I suppose, not entirely unreasonable to wonder whether my failure to remember the cause of the scars could be an early sign of dementia, and I wonder, too, if all dementia sufferers think their inability to remember is just a temporary glitch, like when you say, “It’ll come back to me,” and then it does at some point.

As for the scars, I realized that each of these marks on my skin were caused by a momentary lapse of attention on my part, and because I understand that, I don’t blame the knife or the pencil, or the stone or the chisel that cut the skin and caused the blemish.

Then there are the scars we can’t see, the emotional ones, which may not be visible but are just as apparent as any marking on the skin. By contrast, we tend to blame these on the person or the circumstance that caused them, the parent, coach, teacher, nun, priest, lover, friend, church, job, organization or physical locale, to name a few.

Once carved into our skin, the physical scars never go away. They stay with us the rest of our lives, which I’m fine with because I consider it a record of our experience.

I wonder about the emotional ones, though, if perhaps they aren’t liable to disappear once we stop blaming others.

It’s easy to say, I know, but I am reminded that even the most brutally tortured prisoner is free if his soul remains beyond the reach of the oppressor.

“It’s a shallow life that doesn’t give a person a few scars.” — Garrison Keillor

