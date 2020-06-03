Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

Ron Colone: If we survived that, we can survive this It’s not like it’s never happened before to other countries, states or empires that had accumulated great wealth and power...

I tried remembering the last time I remembered the circumstances surrounding the scar on my foot. I’m quite certain it wasn’t all that long ago had you asked me what caused that scar on my foot, I would’ve been able to tell you in a heartbeat, and I’m almost as certain the memory of it will surface again at some point. Kind of like how on some days you can remember the name of the actor who starred in a particular movie, then on some days you can’t.

Since we’re talking memory loss, it is, I suppose, not entirely unreasonable to wonder whether my failure to remember the cause of the scars could be an early sign of dementia, and I wonder, too, if all dementia sufferers think their inability to remember is just a temporary glitch, like when you say, “It’ll come back to me,” and then it does at some point.

As for the scars, I realized that each of these marks on my skin were caused by a momentary lapse of attention on my part, and because I understand that, I don’t blame the knife or the pencil, or the stone or the chisel that cut the skin and caused the blemish.

