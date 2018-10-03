If there’s any indication of how far we’ve come in raising our awareness, it’s that McDonald’s has announced it is eliminating artificial ingredients from its hamburgers. Not only burgers, but buns, cheese, sauce and condiments.
In doing so, they’ve joined other fast food restaurants in saying they understand people are trying to make healthier choices, and we acknowledge a lot of the stuff we’re serving isn’t so healthy, so we’re going to do something about it — eliminate certain ingredients, which they and millions of Americans who scoff at terms like “organic food” and “alternative health” have long refused to recognize as contributing to many of our most pressing health woes.
The ingredients include sodium benzoate, which has been implicated as a cancer-causing chemical associated with DNA damage, leukemia and other blood disorders; calcium propionate, which is linked with migraine headaches, digestive disorders and attention disorders in kids; sorbic acid, which is associated with runny nose, wheezing, and skin, eye and respiratory irritation; calcium disodium (EDTA), linked with cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; and potassium sorbate, which has been shown in multiple studies to be toxic to DNA and white blood cells.
The fact that even our unhealthy food is getting healthier is cause for optimism.
So that gave me the idea to write a feel-good column, listing a bunch of things that, to my mind, show we are making progress and becoming a more conscious society.
First thing that came to mind was recycling, and other actions we’ve taken to clean up the environment. Good news is the recycling rate in the United States has more than tripled over the last 30 years to the current rate of 34 percent. Bad news is it’s been at 34 percent since 2005. Not only are we not making progress, but in some ways, things are getting worse.
We continue to produce more plastic, most of it in the form of product packaging, and we’re recycling less of it, 9 percent last year, down from 9.5 percent the year before.
This ever-increasing accumulation of plastic is choking our oceans and landfills, poisoning our food and water and threatening our health.
In many states and municipalities, we’ve banned single-use plastic bags, which has resulted in a substantial decline in litter on beaches and in parks, and now we’re going after plastic straws.
Opponents to such measures point to the fact that the vast majority of the plastic entering the oceans comes from Asia and Africa, as if that’s reason for us to not do everything we can to improve the situation.
Another example of our expanding consciousness is the growth in renewable energy. More electricity than ever before comes from renewable sources like wind, solar and hydropower. It’s costing less and less to produce, it’s providing more and more jobs, and resulting in fewer emissions and less air pollution.
That’s good news for anyone who cheers the decarbonization of the power sector. At the same time, the federal government is pushing policies to resurrect carbon-based technologies that are neither environmentally friendly nor economically viable.
Regarding social issues, the past year has reminded us, as if we weren’t already well aware of it, that women are widely and routinely abused in our society, from job discrimination to pay inequality to sexual harassment to physical, verbal and emotional bullying. More and more of us are recognizing and admitting that it’s not right, and yet despite this, we still have accused sex offenders and bullies occupying some of the most important jobs and highest offices in the land.
I could go on, because there’s so much to celebrate about the progress we are making, and yet we’ve still got so far to go. It’s a reminder that consciousness expansion and the march toward enlightenment does not occur in a straight line.