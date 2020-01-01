Ron Colone: Old and new decades and adventures

Wow – a new decade! What does that make you think of?

It makes me count how many numerical decades I’ve lived in, and when I actually do the counting I’m shocked to realize that even though I’m only 60, this is my eighth decade due to the fact that I was born in the last year of one decade, the 1950s, and we’re now just in the first year of a new decade.

It may seem strange to think I have any personal memories from the decade of the 1950s, but, despite being born just 18 days after that fateful incident known as “The Day the Music Died,” I really do have memories of the music, listening to it from my crib, especially “Mr. Blue” by The Fleetwoods.

My earliest memory of the 1960s involves a back surgery on my 12-year-old sister that left her in a body cast for a year. I remember her lying in a hospital bed in our home and how badly she constantly itched in places she could not reach to scratch. I remember hearing that she had the same procedure as President Kennedy, and I remember the day he was assassinated, and how sad and somber and serious it was in our home.

I remember driving around in our ‘64 Mustang listening to Motown on the radio, and at home listening to “Meet the Beatles” on the record player, and the Beach Boys and Lettermen and Four Seasons.