Ron Colone: Old and new decades and adventures

Wow – a new decade! What does that make you think of?
It makes me count how many numerical decades I’ve lived in, and when I actually do the counting I’m shocked to realize that even though I’m only 60, this is my eighth decade due to the fact that I was born in the last year of one decade, the 1950s, and we’re now just in the first year of a new decade.
It may seem strange to think I have any personal memories from the decade of the 1950s, but, despite being born just 18 days after that fateful incident known as “The Day the Music Died,” I really do have memories of the music, listening to it from my crib, especially “Mr. Blue” by The Fleetwoods.
My earliest memory of the 1960s involves a back surgery on my 12-year-old sister that left her in a body cast for a year. I remember her lying in a hospital bed in our home and how badly she constantly itched in places she could not reach to scratch. I remember hearing that she had the same procedure as President Kennedy, and I remember the day he was assassinated, and how sad and somber and serious it was in our home.
I remember driving around in our ‘64 Mustang listening to Motown on the radio, and at home listening to “Meet the Beatles” on the record player, and the Beach Boys and Lettermen and Four Seasons.
I remember watching the riots on TV, in ‘67, and the World Series in ‘68 — our teachers wheeled black and white TVs into our classrooms so we could watch our Tigers — and Apollo 11 landing on the moon in ‘69. I remember my first time traveling across country on Route 66, and meeting Elvis Presley face-to-face in Apache Junction, Arizona.
The ‘70s were school, sports, concerts, college, philosophy, health and nutrition, and expanding consciousness. I moved from the Midwest to the East Coast and then to the Sonora Desert.
The ‘80s started with a summer-long coming-of-age trip through Europe, during which I met and received communion from Pope John Paul II. Later, when asked on job applications to tell them something interesting about myself, I would note, “I met the King (Elvis) and I met the Pope.”
After earning degrees in physics and psychology, I moved to California, where I worked in health clubs, network television and big-time rock-and-roll as the personal assistant for Stephen Stills. I also wrote my first two books. There would be three more in the next three decades.
The ‘90s found me touring around at a grass-roots level with my singer/songwriter brother in a van, 300 days a year, through 40 states. It was at one of those shows that I met my gal, and we soon fell in love and moved in together out in the country, where I fell in love, again, with small-town living.
We had a child, who, like me, was born in the last year of a decade, and in her case, in the last year of a millennium.
I started writing for the newspaper in the ‘90s, including this column, which is now in its 25th year. And I coached football from 1995 through 2003.
The 2000s began my career as an impresario. I founded and produced many live music events and festivals, most importantly, Tales From the Tavern, which allowed me to work with so many creatively-and-culturally significant artists, from the well-known and lauded to underground heroes. I also started a nonprofit organization based on the noble concept of artist advocacy.
In the 2010s, I added filmmaker, commercial baker and lecturer to my résumé.
When I think in terms of decades it’s easy to recognize and appreciate the grand adventure. Here’s wishing you new grand adventures in the new year and new decade.
I’ve been using the word “season” a lot lately, as in ‘tis the season and season’s greetings. It’s a season that isn’t a season in the sense that winter, spring, summer and fall, relating, as they do, to the sun and the poles and the equator, are seasons. Rather, this is a season of the heart.
The guy in the garbage truck wouldn’t pick up our garbage.
