As always happens at the beginning of a new year, especially following an election year, there are a bunch of new laws on the books. Some of the ones that went into effect starting the first of the year include:
In California, people can now publicly sell food they make at home, but no more than the equivalent of 60 meals per week.
In Illinois, where deer hunters were previously required to wear orange hats and vests for safety reasons, pink garments are now an acceptable color option.
In Ohio, students are now required by law to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
In Massachusetts, the legal age to buy cigarettes has been raised to 21.
In New Jersey, you now need a license to braid hair commercially. I wonder if that includes braiding manes and tails on horses.
In New York City, it’s now illegal to sell anything in Styrofoam containers.
New York and California join Oregon, Maine, Minnesota and the District of Columbia in offering their citizens the option of choosing “male,” “female” or “non-binary” as their gender on driver’s licenses and state I.D. cards.
As I read through the list, seeking to familiarize myself with the new laws of my state, I couldn’t help but wonder how some of them will look through the lens of time, knowing how many strange and utterly antiquated laws remain on the books. For instance:
In Connecticut, a pickle must be able to bounce. This dates back to the 1800s, when shysters were selling cucumbers marked as pickles. State officials declared that a legally labeled pickle must be able to bounce, and supposedly the law still holds.
In North Dakota, it’s against the law for bars and restaurants to serve beer and pretzels at the same time.
In Minnesota, dirty tires are legally deemed a public nuisance.
And in laws that obviously predate any serious efforts to institute women’s rights, it is illegal in Vermont for married women to wear false teeth without their husband’s permission, and in Michigan for married women to change their hair style without their husband’s permission.
I have attempted to verify that each of these laws remain on the books in their respective states, but whether they do or don’t, whether they are or aren’t, and whether they would ever get enforced or not, it’s clear that at some point they were the law. Some governing body decided these were all good ideas and added them to the official list of written laws.
That’s why I think it’s funny when people say the law is the law, and should be applied as originally written. The law is what people say is the law, and like fashion, it changes over time, according to peoples’ tastes and attitudes.
Take gay marriage, which has expanded from being legal in one state in 2004 to now being legal in all 50 states. Same thing with marijuana, which from 1952-96 was illegal everywhere in the United States, but as of 2019, is now legal for medical uses in 23 states and for purely recreational uses in 10 states. The law bends to the will of the people.
Except natural laws. Those don’t change. No matter where you are on Earth, if you drop an apple, it’s going to fall to the ground. And no amount of arguing or debating or petitioning or voting is going to change that.
The sorts of laws that are decided upon by legislatures are human laws. Why would, or how could, anyone expect they wouldn’t change over time, when change is, probably, the one law that governs all things temporal.