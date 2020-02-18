Ron Colone: Maybe we’re all just different

The thing that compelled me to even begin with this topic is that I was having a nice little exchange with an old friend on social media, when he decided to play the role of instigator by making some political comment. I didn’t take the bait but other people started chiming in, and it soon regressed into a mudslinging contest with the players on both sides becoming increasingly scornful.

The ones I considered the biggest blowhards believe they know more and have done more to educate themselves than people with opposing views. Reading some of their claims I said to myself, “Are you kidding me?” only I included an expletive before “kidding.”

Why, I wondered, when we were having such a nice exchange, would my friend want to stir it up like that and create a forum for such bile. Then I recalled an incident from our childhood. We were walking through a peaceful neighborhood at 2 in the morning to the spot where our parents would pick us up following a basketball field trip. Suddenly, out of nowhere, this same friend who was stirring things up on Facebook went up to a house and started kicking and banging on the metal storm door, creating all sorts of havoc, then he took off running. I had no choice but to run too. A few minutes later, the man whose house had been invaded in the night was holding us at gun point and thoroughly scaring the heck out of us before letting us go.