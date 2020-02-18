Ron Colone: Maybe we’re all just different

If there’s one thing I learned from my undergraduate study of physics it’s that all measurements and descriptions depend on “the frame of reference.”
I could say I weigh 180 pounds, but that’s only true on Earth. If I step on the same scale on the Moon I weigh 30 pounds because the measurement is taking place in a different reference frame in which the downward pull due to the force of gravity is one-sixth of what it is on Earth.
Maybe that’s the explanation for how people in this country can see things so different when it comes to the 45th president of the United States. Maybe we’re coming from different reference frames. Check that, there’s no maybe about it, we are coming from different reference frames. The problem is, we can’t agree on where or how our points of reference differ because the explanations themselves are built on layer upon layer of differing reference frames.
I suppose the easiest difference we can point to regarding reference frames involves the sources from which we get our information. Whether it’s competing TV or radio news shows, newspapers, magazines, online websites, or some friend or relative who’s all-too-eager to spout their views and theories, we are receiving and perpetuating vastly different stories based on different agendas.
No surprise there, but how do we ever arrive at objectivity? Maybe we don’t, maybe this is where our intellectual, philosophical, social and spiritual evolution has led us, to Einstein’s — or is it Aleister Crowley’s — relativistic universe where there is no objective reality, no unbiased truth and no impartial measure of right and wrong. If so, then maybe the truth is really just like going out to lunch, where you order whatever suits your tastes.
The thing that compelled me to even begin with this topic is that I was having a nice little exchange with an old friend on social media, when he decided to play the role of instigator by making some political comment. I didn’t take the bait but other people started chiming in, and it soon regressed into a mudslinging contest with the players on both sides becoming increasingly scornful.
The ones I considered the biggest blowhards believe they know more and have done more to educate themselves than people with opposing views. Reading some of their claims I said to myself, “Are you kidding me?” only I included an expletive before “kidding.”
Why, I wondered, when we were having such a nice exchange, would my friend want to stir it up like that and create a forum for such bile. Then I recalled an incident from our childhood. We were walking through a peaceful neighborhood at 2 in the morning to the spot where our parents would pick us up following a basketball field trip. Suddenly, out of nowhere, this same friend who was stirring things up on Facebook went up to a house and started kicking and banging on the metal storm door, creating all sorts of havoc, then he took off running. I had no choice but to run too. A few minutes later, the man whose house had been invaded in the night was holding us at gun point and thoroughly scaring the heck out of us before letting us go.
I never understood why my friend did that. I would never, at any age, think that something like that would be fun or funny or cool. What occurs to me now is that maybe we really are different, ruled by different passions, influences, motivations, biochemistries, past-life experiences, whatever.
I’m not denying all we have in common, but maybe the difference in how we think about our elected and appointed leaders comes down to the simple and inescapable truth that we’re different — as different as someone who would bang on a door at 2 a.m. and someone who wouldn’t.
