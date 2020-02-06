Ron Colone: Life on hold in the Cyber Age

I’m guessing we’ve all been there, but sometimes it feels like I’m the ball in the ping pong game of life, getting knocked back and forth from one person to the other.

For instance, when I was having trouble getting my website back online after it being down for a few days. The host company said the domain registration company had to update some information, but the registration company said no, we can’t do that, they have to do it. And I went back and forth between the two for several hours.

Finally, the host company wrote me a long, clear, detailed explanation of the problem — not my problem, mind you, but hey, you can’t expect everything, or at least that’s the attitude the customer service representative had in the midst of these back-and-forth exchanges.

After finally uncovering where the source of the problem and which of the ping pong players could fix it, I composed another email, because there’s no one you can actually call and talk to, trying my best to clarify it and appeal to their sense of, what, sympathy, empathy, the satisfaction that comes with doing a good job and knowing you helped a customer?

Anyway, seven hours later I was again waiting, probably until the next day, because there’s nothing else I can do.

