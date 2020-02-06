Ron Colone: Life on hold in the Cyber Age

Ron Colone: Life on hold in the Cyber Age

I’m guessing we’ve all been there, but sometimes it feels like I’m the ball in the ping pong game of life, getting knocked back and forth from one person to the other.

For instance, when I was having trouble getting my website back online after it being down for a few days. The host company said the domain registration company had to update some information, but the registration company said no, we can’t do that, they have to do it. And I went back and forth between the two for several hours.

Finally, the host company wrote me a long, clear, detailed explanation of the problem — not my problem, mind you, but hey, you can’t expect everything, or at least that’s the attitude the customer service representative had in the midst of these back-and-forth exchanges.

After finally uncovering where the source of the problem and which of the ping pong players could fix it, I composed another email, because there’s no one you can actually call and talk to, trying my best to clarify it and appeal to their sense of, what, sympathy, empathy, the satisfaction that comes with doing a good job and knowing you helped a customer?

Anyway, seven hours later I was again waiting, probably until the next day, because there’s nothing else I can do.

I can educate myself, which I’ve done. I can handle it myself, which I’ve done. I can hire someone else to handle it, which I have, on occasion, also done. But at some point, it takes a person on the other end of the line, or the monitor or the chat or the internet connection, or even when it’s up close and personal on the other side of the desk or the other side of the counter to step up and be a real person and say, OK, we’re going to handle this. And if you don’t get that, it can be maddening and stressful, and leave you disheartened.

There were at least three situations in the last couple of years in which I’ve been ping-ponged back and forth between the state and the county, the local office and the national headquarters, and the bank and the phone company. These situations were so unhelpful and persisted for so many weeks and months that I’m certain they had a damaging effect on my health and took time off my life.

I’m convinced that if you’re going to live and operate in this online-electronic-artificial intelligence universe then such negative impacts on health are unavoidable. I don’t know anyone who has not experienced it and not felt the stress of being a ping pong ball.

Years ago, dealing with a dispute with my credit card company, a wise woman said to me, “You’ve done all you can. Now it’s time to put it in God’s bag.”

She told me to get a paper bag, write “God’s bag” on it, write my problem on a piece of paper and put it inside the bag, then put the bag in a drawer or closet somewhere, and don’t look at it or even think about it, just let God handle it. I must say, it was uncanny and mystical how quickly and completely and in such an unlikely manner, the problem got resolved.

So, I’m doing the “God bag” thing again, at least in my mind. My only concern is that the answer will come back saying, no, this one is a matter for your deceased ancestors, who in turn will pass it off to St. Isidore, the patron saint of computer technology, leaving me, once again, as the ball in the middle of a cosmic ping pong game.

Ron Colone

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

