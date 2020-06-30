Ron Colone: 'It's raining cats and dogs' and other sayings

Yeah, I know that was what passed for special effects in 1939, but there are plenty of reports of farm animals, motorized vehicles and even houses blowing around during severe twisters, so why not cats and dogs?

As for alligators, I used to work for a guy who often used the phrase, “up to my eyeballs in alligators.” Granted, he was from Florida and seemed to have a special kinship with gators, or at least the thought of gators. Or maybe it was just a fondness for the University of Florida football team. But I always took it to mean that he was extremely busy, pressured and harassed by all the distractions, deadlines, obligations and responsibilities he faced.

I had another boss, one of his favorite sayings was “like a heat-seeking missile.” He used it often to describe one of the aggressive managers in our company, and it fit too. Once she set her sights on something, she went after it and she didn’t stop until she got what she was after.

These days, I often take long walks with my sister, and I’ve noticed she frequently uses the phrase, “piece of cake,” which means “easy,” as in “easily accomplished.” A similar saying is “easy as pie.”