Ron Colone: It’s a party! But not at my house

I don’t usually do this, but this year I had Super Bowl Sunday on my calendar two months in advance.

It’s not that I’m this huge fan, but I’ve been getting together with a friend for probably 10 years in a row now to watch the game, and since it’s my year to host, I just wanted to be clear on when it was happening.

Factoid: The Super Bowl is America’s second-biggest food event of the year, runner-up only to Thanksgiving.

The last Super Bowl party I went to was more than 10 years ago. It was a great gathering with a bunch of people, an open bar and an amazing spread of food. They had TVs in multiple locations, but with all these people and all this stuff going on it was near-impossible to watch the game. That’s when I decided, no more Super Bowl parties for me.

After watching the big game by myself for a few years, a close friend called and asked what I was doing for Super Bowl. I told him about my insistence on watching the game without noisy interruption, and when he said he was of a similar mind, we decided to watch it together, and have been doing so every year since. Four years ago, we added a third person, and a year later a fourth to our little game day get-together, and we’ve continued like that for a few years now.

