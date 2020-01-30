Ron Colone: It’s a party! But not at my house

I don’t usually do this, but this year I had Super Bowl Sunday on my calendar two months in advance.
It’s not that I’m this huge fan, but I’ve been getting together with a friend for probably 10 years in a row now to watch the game, and since it’s my year to host, I just wanted to be clear on when it was happening.
Factoid: The Super Bowl is America’s second-biggest food event of the year, runner-up only to Thanksgiving.
The last Super Bowl party I went to was more than 10 years ago. It was a great gathering with a bunch of people, an open bar and an amazing spread of food. They had TVs in multiple locations, but with all these people and all this stuff going on it was near-impossible to watch the game. That’s when I decided, no more Super Bowl parties for me.
After watching the big game by myself for a few years, a close friend called and asked what I was doing for Super Bowl. I told him about my insistence on watching the game without noisy interruption, and when he said he was of a similar mind, we decided to watch it together, and have been doing so every year since. Four years ago, we added a third person, and a year later a fourth to our little game day get-together, and we’ve continued like that for a few years now.
Earlier this week, the friend with whom I’ve watched the game these past 10 years informed me another friend of ours’ asked if he could join us. Being the inclusive sorts that we are, we said yes, while implying that, surely, he will want to contribute something special to the grub-and-grog aspect of our get-together.
It may sound like we’re getting dangerously close to it becoming a party, but we stressed the importance of being able to watch the game uninterrupted without a bunch of hoopla.
In fact, the hoopla is so much not a part of our Super Bowl viewing, that I’ve stopped watching the halftime show, choosing instead to go outside for fresh air. For me, the golden age of Super Bowl halftime shows was the five-year period between 2004-09, featuring Paul McCartney, The Stones, Prince, Tom Petty, and Springsteen, although I can’t say enough about Bruno Mars, who to me is the perfect halftime entertainer.
The commercials are a whole other story, and in our group, people want to watch and hear them. This year, a 30-second TV spot during Super Bowl costs $5.6 million. The broadcast goes out to 130 countries in 30 languages, but the commercials are only broadcast in the U.S. With more than 100 million domestic viewers tuning in, the Super Bowl is the most-watched TV show in America.
It may not be a federal holiday, but Super Bowl is bigger, and celebrated by more people than most U.S. holidays. I hope that doesn’t land like Lennon’s “Jesus” comment.
This year we have the two best teams meeting for the championship, which is not always the case, and as always — since the Lions have never made the Super Bowl — I don’t have an emotional favorite I’m rooting for. Being a proud Californian, I’m good if the Niners win, but I’ve also been a Chiefs fan since Super Bowl I, and even more so Super Bowl IV.
There used to be a saying: “As American as baseball and apple pie,” but when you look at the current makeup of the players on the rosters in the respective sports, and where the fan base is, and you consider all the hype and excess and commercialization surrounding the game, it’s probably more accurate now to say “as American as the Super Bowl.”
I may be a nonconformist, but this weekend, I’ll be doing what Americans do — watching the Super Bowl.
