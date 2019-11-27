I had to go to the DMV, and noticed some of the lines seemed to be moving a little more smoothly than others, and the people who walked away from those windows, in general, seemed a little lighter than the ones trudging away from the more difficult windows.
I found myself hoping when my number came up I would get one of easier windows. I had convinced myself those state employees had made a conscious decision to be a little more cordial and to make things go a little easier, if they could.
Conversely, workers at the more stressful windows were, in my mind, uptight and making things harder than need be. Then I saw this guy get all tweaked and huffy at one of the good windows, and I decided he’s the one with the issue, because the girl at his window is one of the nice ones who’s trying to make things better. I know that’s an inadequate generalization, and I was jumping to a conclusion, but by this time I was just amusing myself with little mind games.
A couple of weeks later, a friend got a bank loan from the same bank where, a few weeks earlier at a different branch, she had been turned down for the same loan. On that earlier occasion, she complained she didn’t fit into their box or their formula. She said the second guy saw the same thing the first one did, but he didn’t get hung up or bogged down by it.
I was reminded of my afternoon at the DMV, and I thought it’s so random. Depending on which person you get, the results could be totally different. It all comes down to the people.
We’ve all had the experience of having been affected in both positive and negative ways by other people’s energy and actions in social, public or business situations. We know what it feels like when tension builds and spreads, or how a smile can melt the ice. We’ve likely all had to call the billing department at one time or another, and have been connected to some people who have helped resolve the matter, and others who have only inflamed the situation, or else just kicked the can down the road for someone else to deal with, thus prolonging the problem.
I’m reminded of specific situations, like the time in the train station in Baden Baden, where a railway worker added to, and a college student lessened, my anxiety over not knowing which platform and train were mine. The woman on the phone who turned my insurance matter into a hellish nightmare, and the woman I spoke to in person at the office who brought the matter to an acceptable end. And the long drive to the coaches convention, where one among us managed to make it an unpleasant experience for everyone else in the car. He obviously had something going on that was having this Jekyll-and-Hyde effect — and that’s a good thing to keep in mind, that we don’t always know what’s going on in a person’s world or what they might be having to contend with, so be careful with the judgments.
But I guess all I’m saying is that given the choice — and we all have the choice if we take it — then why, if it’s no skin off your nose, not help make the situation a little bit better?
I know it’s not in everyone’s nature or personality to be open, warm and friendly, but it doesn’t take much to nudge someone’s day in the direction of better or worse.
You can point to the rules, the regulations, the situation or the circumstance, but in most cases it comes down to the people.
