I saw that the University of California Santa Barbara is suing Amazon, Walmart, IKEA and Bed, Bath & Beyond for selling its patented filament LED lightbulb technology without authorization.
These are the hanging bulbs you see in many restaurants and modern homes, and outdoor decks and patios, which look like old-fashioned glass lightbulbs with glowing filaments.
There are a lot of different patents on LED technology, including infrared LEDs, invented in 1961 by Robert Biard and Gary Pittman for Texas Instruments; visible red light LEDs, invented in ’62 by Nick Holonyack for General Electric; yellow LEDs invented in 1972 by M. George Craford for Monsanto, which became the first company to mass produce LED lights; and blue LEDs, invented in 1994 by Shuji Nakamura. The UCSB LEDs are the ones that look like the vintage Edison bulbs with sepia tones.
According to the lawsuit, the retailers are selling these bulbs — more than $1 billion-worth this year alone — without permission and without a license.
Seeing this story reminded me of all the inventors, creators, artists and engineers, the chefs, architects, dancers, doctors and all the others who don’t get credit and don’t get paid for their innovations and creations.
Beginning with my dad who, according to old timers, who used to work on high-rise buildings all over the country in the 1940s, invented the dual-pulley suspended-scaffold system that was in use for many years. He never got paid for it, and his name won’t appear anywhere, describing his advancements and improvements to the earlier scaffolds. But the guys who were there — most of whom, including my dad, are gone now — said he was the one responsible for improving the equipment, and I believe them.
Years later, after he left the road behind and settled down with a family, he won in successive years a Lincoln Town Car, Mercury Marquis Brougham, Ford Comet and several TVs and stereos through the Ford Motor Co. employee-suggestion program, for his innovations on the assembly line at the transmission and chassis plant.
Not bad for a guy who only ever made it to a year or two of high school before he had to go to work and start fending for himself.
The pages of history are filled with people who didn’t get their due, or their dough, for their innovations.
Like John Walker, the British chemist who, in 1826, invented matches, or as he called them “friction lights.” He made them by smearing sulfur paste on hand-cut sticks. A year later, he packaged them in cardboard boxes with sandpaper for striking, and he sold them out of his pharmacy, but he never patented them.
An opportunistic businessman named Samuel Jones recognized the commercial value of Walker’s invention, so he went out and patented an exact copy, only he called them “Lucifers.”
Other companies began manufacturing improved versions, all for a fee, paid to Samuel Jones. It wasn’t until after he died that John Walker got the credit as the man who invented matches.
Some people might look at what Jones did and say the guy was smart for seeing and seizing the opportunity, but to me it’s nothing more than stealing, intellectual property theft.
You hear about this kind of stuff going on all the time at universities on research projects, in business, at work and in the arts.
Truth be told, there were probably guys before John Walker with even earlier versions of his invention who never got the credit or the money. If we know about them, and know of their stories, then they are not the kind of unknown and unsung heroes, like my dad, I’m thinking of here.
I guess it’s just an all-too-common fact of commerce that someone who doesn’t deserve the credit gets it, and someone who does doesn’t.